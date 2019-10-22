Blond Bombshell Anna Katharina Nearly Spills Out Of Floral Bikini In Latest Update

Anna Katharina knows how to rock a swimsuit. The model’s Instagram page is filled with posts that showcase her incredible figure in a variety of bikinis. The model’s latest update showed her nearly spilling out of her bikini top during a flirty photoshoot.

The post, which consists of four photos, showed Anna in a floral bikini that showcased her fabulous figure. The beauty went with a natural application of makeup, and she wore her blond hair down in loose curls.

In the fist photo, Anna leaned in toward the camera while standing in a field of flowers. The pose showed off plenty of Anna’s cleavage and highlighted her hourglass shape. Holding a small flower behind her ear, she flashed a happy smile. In the second snap, Anna stood with her arms over her head, putting her long torso, flat abs, curvy hips and toned thighs on display as she smiled. The third photo captured Anna in motion as she gave the camera a sultry look. The last snap showed Anna from the side — a pose the called attention to her chest, slim waistline and curvy derrière.

The beauty’s fans were thrilled by the photos, and many could not get over how pretty she looked in them.

“You’re absolutely the most gorgeous woman I’ve ever seen. Thank you for sharing your life with the world,” one admirer wrote.

Other followers gushed over Anna’s smile.

“Love the smile … made my Monday better,” said a second admirer.

“That smile though,” commented a third fan.

“You make that suit look great,” quipped a fourth admirer.

Anna makes just about everything she wears look better. As The Inquisitr reported earlier this month, the beauty shared a photo in which she made a set of workout apparel look stunning. A quick look at her Instagram page suggest that she can even make a chunky sweater look good.

In an interview with Viva Glam magazine, Anna explained how she sometimes still doesn’t “feel right” when she gets attention for being a model, explaining that in many ways, she still feels like the nerd she was when she was growing up.

The beauty also said that while she enjoyed modeling, she would like to see her career go in the direction of sports casting or a broadcasting in the future. Until then, her fans can enjoy her stunning updates.

Those wanting to keep up with Anna can follow her Instagram account.