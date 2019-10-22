Joe Giudice Opens Up For The First Time Since Leaving ICE Custody

"But at the end of the day, people make mistakes. Nobody's perfect," he said.

Joe Giudice opened up about leaving ICE custody and his new life in Italy for the first time since being deported on October 11. In an exclusive video for Bravo’s Daily Dish, the Real Housewives of New Jersey star said that he is looking forward to the future and sent a loving message to his family in New Jersey.

“Life, it’s always better to look through the windshield and not through the rearview mirror, you know. It’s a much bigger picture when you’re looking through the windshield,” Joe says.

The newly-svelte reality star went on to say that he had learned a “valuable lesson” after serving a 41-month sentence in Allenwood, Pennsylvania for mail, wire and bankruptcy fraud charges.

He also added that he was happy to be in Italy rather than in ICE custody, where he was sent after being released from prison. The Italy native was deported after serving his time on the order of a judge, and while he was appealing the decision, the reality star reportedly found the conditions of the ICE facility so horrifying that he would rather be in Italy than in immigration custody.

As The Inquisitr reported in September, the conditions in the facility were apparently so bad that Giudice felt “broken” and had resigned himself to the idea that he was being deported.

“He’s fighting, but he’s really resigned to the fact that he’ll be deported,” a source said. “And losing that hope has left him bitter, angry, and unhappy. He’s a shell of who he used to be.”

On October 11, Joe left the U.S. for Italy, where he has apparently been spending time with his family in the country. He has been spotted with his brother Pete Giudice and has been dedicating his time to his fitness regimen, which no doubt contributed to his slimmed-down figure.

The father of four also keeps in touch with is family via FaceTime and the family is expected to get together for a visit in the near future.

Giudice finished off the video with a loving message to his family back home.

“I just want to let you know that I love you,” he said. “And I’m always here for you. You know that.”

Wife Teresa and Joe are going to unite for an online TV reunion special called The Real Housewives of New Jersey Special Event: Joe and Teresa Unlocked. It will hit the airwaves on October 27.