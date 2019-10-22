2020 iPhone 12 Could Ditch Wired Charging, Feature New ‘Notch’ Design & 5G Support

The rumors come from an analyst with a mixed track record in predicting future Apple products.

It’s been just over a month since Apple released its iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro models to consumers, but rumors are already circulating that suggest Apple’s 2020 iPhone will feature big changes in features and design.

According to a report Tuesday from MacRumors, the new rumors are “sketchy” as they comes from an individual with a mixed track record in predicting future Apple releases. Still, the rumors suggest that Apple is currently testing several designs that reportedly play with the size of the “notch” found at the top of iPhone models beginning with the 2017 iPhone X. According to the rumors, some of the models that Apple is currently testing feature a narrower notch, while others attempt to fit all of the peripherals found in the notch into the bezel at the top of the phone.

The new rumors also suggest that next year’s iPhone models will feature larger antenna bands, likely made out of glass, ceramic, or sapphire, in order to accommodate new 5G technology. The same rumors suggest that Apple might do away with the wired charging entirely in favor of wireless charging. Many have hoped Apple would ditch its Lightning port in favor of the industry standard USBC, though the rumors say that won’t be happening.

Apple’s iPhone 11 models feature a similar design to that introduced on the iPhone X in 2017. The more-affordable iPhone 11, which design-wise is almost identical to 2018’s iPhone XR, comes in a variation of colors that separate it from the 2017 and 2018 models in addition to a two-camera setup that provides an ultra-wide lens. The more expensive iPhone 11 Pro and Pro Max models feature a matte design not seen on iPhone since the iPhone 7, released in 2016, and feature the signature three-camera array that provides users the ability to take wide, ultra-wide, and close-up shots using a telephoto lens.

From the front, though, both the iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro look nearly identical to the two-year old design with the notch at the top of the display that contains the front-facing camera, one of the phone’s speakers, and the technology for Apple’s Face ID system that allows users to unlock their devices and authorize Apple Pay payment using a face scan.

As The Inquistir previously reported, Apple is expected to launch a new iPhone model early in 2020, though the model is not a replacement or iteration of the flagship iPhone 11. The phone, which rumors dub the “iPhone SE 2” would be a follow-up to the iPhone SE, which was Apple’s lower-cost iPhone released at the time of Apple’s then-flagship iPhone 6s.

Rumors suggest that the SE followup would involve a design similar to the iPhone 8, introduced in 2017, but would have updated internals and be offered to consumers at a lower cost than the iPhone XR, 11, and 11 Pro. Although it still sells the iPhone 8, the Cupertino, California company would likely discontinue that model in favor of the iPhone SE model.

The Tuesday rumors pertain to the followup to the flagship devices, which likely won’t be announced until the fall of next year. As always, these reports are based off of rumors and speculation, and cannot be confirmed until an official announcement from the often-secretive company.