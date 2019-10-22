‘Most Beautiful Girl In The World’ Thylane Blondeau Rocks Sleeveless Shirt In Edgy Photos

Thylane Blondeau continues to stun on social media. Dubbed the “Most Beautiful Girl In The World” as a child, the young model delighted her over 3.2 million Instagram followers in her latest photos, where she rocks an edgy look.

In the triple update, which was posted to Instagram on Tuesday, Thylane looks gorgeous in a sleeveless black shirt with the picture of an animal on the front. The model showcased her toned arms in the baggy top, which she paired with multiple silver chains around her neck and some oversize red-tinted sunglasses.

Thylane also showcased many of her tattoos as she wore her long, brown hair parted down the middle and styled in a sleek bun behind her head. Blondeau struck a different pose in each of the three photos in the update, going with a serious stare, puckered lips, and silly pose.

Thyland rocked a natural makeup look in the pictures, which included a fresh face, defined eyebrows, long lashes, nude lips, and a pink blush on her cheeks.

In the background of the photo, a white staircase can be seen, as well as large windows where gorgeous green trees can be seen peeking through.

Of course, the model’s followers couldn’t let the post go unnoticed, and showed their support for the snaps by clicking the like button nearly 30,000 times and leaving over 100 comments in the first 40 minutes after the pictures were posted.

“Gorgeous,” one of Thylane’s Instagram followers wrote in the comment section of the post.

“Queen,” another fan told the 18-year-old model.

“Cute,” a third comment read.

“You are so adorable,” another fan gushed.

Glamour reports that Thylane made waves when she was just 10-years-old due to a piece that featured a photo of her in Vogue Paris.

Recently, the teenage model opened up to Frivolette Magazine last year, revealing that she has some big role models in the Hadid sisters, Bella and Gigi.

“Bella and Gigi Hadid – these are my sources of fashion inspiration. And I’m looking for my style. Rather, I’m seventeen and I’m trying to find my own style. I’ll launch my own brand in September and you’ll see,” she told the outlet.

When asked about any hidden talents she may have, the model showed her shy side.

“To be honest, I do not like to talk about myself. It’s funny, is not it? But I play the piano, guitar and drums. And I’m singing. But I’m terribly embarrassed about everything I do,” Thylane added.

Meanwhile, fans can see more of Thylane Blondeau by following the “Most Beautiful Girl In The World” on her Instagram account.