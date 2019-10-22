Teresa Giudice Confirms TV Special With Joe On Twitter, But Reportedly Doesn’t Care About Reunion

Teresa Giudice's marriage has been changed.

Teresa Giudice and her husband, Joe Giudice, are headed for not one, but two Bravo TV specials.

Following yesterday’s announcement regarding their first special with Andy Cohen, The Real Housewives of New Jersey Special Event: Joe and Teresa Unlocked, which will air on October 27, Teresa took to her Twitter page to confirm the news as a source revealed that she is reportedly not excited to reunite with Joe on camera.

“Joe and I will be sitting down with [Andy] to discuss everything that has been happening with us and our family the past few months,” Teresa wrote in her October 21 Twitter post.

According to a report from Hollywood Life, Teresa and Joe’s first special will feature Joe on video chat with Teresa and Andy while their second special will be shot in Italy in early November and feature the two of them together. However, while Teresa hasn’t seen Joe as a free man in several years, an insider told the outlet that she “doesn’t care” about seeing her husband of nearly 20 years and has agreed to do the special only in an effort to fulfill her duties to the network and to her four kids.

“[Teresa] is the breadwinner right now and sole provider for the family, so she is of course going to take the opportunity to film and get paid to do this,” the source explained.

Although Teresa and Joe share four children together, she made it clear during the Real Housewives of New Jersey Season 9 reunion earlier this year that if Joe was unable to live in the United States, their marriage would be over. So, when it comes to their future, as Joe awaits a final decision on his deportation appeal, Teresa is focusing on her life with her kids in New Jersey.

Following a years-long prison stint, which was followed by a months-long stint in an immigration detention center, Joe has become distant with his wife and when it comes to their relationship, everything has changed. As the Hollywood Life insider explained, Teresa and Joe went through hell together and their relationship simply isn’t what it used to be.

The outlet went on to say that Teresa and Joe would be filming their special for Bravo TV on Tuesday, October 22, and that the special will give fans a better perspective of where they stand as a couple.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Teresa was accused by fans of being money-hungry after her specials were announced.

To see more of Teresa and her family, don’t miss the upcoming premiere of The Real Housewives of New Jersey Season 10 on Wednesday, November 6 at 8 p.m. on Bravo TV.