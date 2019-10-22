Ayesha Curry Looks Smoking Hot In Unbuttoned Silk Shirt

Ayesha Curry is looking smoking hot these days. The cookbook author and television personality is a regular when it comes to documenting her impeccable style on social media, with a new Instagram update from the 30-year-old landing on her feed just today. Ayesha will take to the platform with family posts of husband Stephen and the kids, but today has seen this fashionista go solo for a double post.

Ayesha’s look today was ticking boxes for plenty of reasons. It was chic, understated, slightly sexy, and a little offbeat. The star was seen posing against a wall with gold elements and herself looking ritzy enough to match them. Ayesha was rocking a silk wardrobe comprised of a salmon-colored pair of loose pants paired with a shirt in similar materials: the reddish blouse was tucked into the pants and seen to be, in part, unbuttoned – fans got a better view of this by pinching in on their smartphones. The finish was casual and feminine, with Ayesha also seen wearing a snazzy belt to complete the ensemble.

Accessories-wise, Ayesha seemed to have gone both conventional and unconventional. The brunette was seen wearing a pointed-toe pair of heels in tan shades, with a white hairband taking on a slight spa feel. Ayesha took to her caption to mention her fondness for pants with a wide-legged finish.

Ayesha’s life is pretty packed. The star has three kids, a celebrity wife status to her basketball player husband, plus business ventures including a meal kit company. The star was profiled by Refinery29 this year, with the media outlet asking Ayesha how she balances her life out with so much going on.

“I always say that I truly don’t believe that balance exists. I like to say there are peaks and valleys. There are moments where you feel like you just want to quit. I have three kids, and my son is just 10 months old, so sometimes I’m like, I just don’t want to do this today,” the star said.

“But then you press forward, and you realize it’s a moment and then something great happens in business and you just want to keep trucking along. It’s acknowledging these moments — letting the bad moments pass and realizing the bigger picture,” she added.

Ayesha also mentioned that her sister and parents provide overall support, alongside Steph’s parents – the star referred to the support system as a “village.

Meanwhile, fans can stay updated on Ayesha's looks, family, and career by following her on Instagram.