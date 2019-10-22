Cindy Prado Exposes Perky Derriere In Cheeky Bikini

The model sizzled in her revealing bikini.

Cindy Prado made the workweek a little more exciting with her latest Instagram snap.

On Tuesday, the Cuban model posted a provocative photo for her 811,000 followers to enjoy. While a majority of the world is experiencing fall weather, Cindy seems to be still celebrating hot girl summer. The photo, taken in Turks and Caicos, shows the stunner, wearing a teal bikini, standing in clear water. The tiny two-piece from Ark Swimwear, left little to the imagination.

The blonde beauty faced away from the camera, looking over her shoulder. She arched her back, showing off her perky derriere and long, lean legs.

Cindy accessorized the sultry look with a pair of hoop earrings and bracelets.

The model slicked back her wet hair, giving her added sex appeal. She opted to forgo makeup, allowing her natural beauty to shine.

In the caption, Cindy attributed the skimpy swimwear as one of the reasons she looks so good.

Cindy’s admirers were floored by the photo and proceeded to shower the stunner with compliments. While many just left fire and heart emoji in the comments section, others were decidedly more vocal in their praise.

“Beautiful body my sexy queen,” wrote a passionate fan.

“D*mn, gorgeous as ever,” added another.

“You look amazing in [a] bikini,” chimed in a third Instagram user.

The sexy snap has already racked up more than 5,000 likes.

As fans are well aware, Cindy isn’t shy when it comes to flaunting her flawless figure. In fact, in a majority of her Instagram photos, the stunner is seen posing in risque ensembles.

On Monday, the stunner made athleisure wear look sexy by sizzling in a plunging black crop top and matching bicycle shorts.

Last week, the beauty dropped jaws by uploading a red hot photo of herself in a revealing lace bodysuit, that put her incredible curves on display. The post appears to have been a fan favorite, as it has been liked over 15,000 times.

Loading...

In an interview with the online magazine, Urbasm, Cindy opened up about her modeling techniques during her sultry photoshoots.

“I am so used to photo shoots that I think my body just goes on auto-pilot and my mind drifts off into random thoughts,” explained the model. “You’d be surprised to know that most of the time while I am staring super seductively into the camera, I am actually thinking of what I am going to eat afterwards.”

To see more of Cindy, be sure to check out her Instagram account.