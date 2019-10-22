Balinese Model Inka Williams Flaunts Enviable Figure In White Bikini For Throwback Photo

Inka Williams is still in summer mode, if her most recent Instagram post is any indication. On Tuesday, October 22, the 20-year-old model took to the popular social media platform to share a throwback snapshot in which she reminisces about a time she spent at the beach about four months ago.

In the photo, Williams — who was “made and raised” in Bali, according to her Instagram bio — is posing on a wooden balcony as the ocean glistens in the background. She is holding her phone in front of her face as she snaps a selfie in front of a mirrored door. Williams — whose roots include French and Australian, as The Inquisitr has previously written — is rocking a white two-piece bathing suit that consists of a classic triangle top with straps that go around her neck. She teamed her top with a pair of matching bottoms that sit high on her sides and lower at the front. This style helps accentuate her fit physique by contrasting her full lower body against her slender midsection.

Williams is standing with her legs together and one knee propped in front of the other, in a pose that further accentuates the natural curves of her body. The model is wearing her brunette hair in a casual middle part and styled down as her tresses fall over her shoulders.

Since going live, the photo — which Williams shared with her 1.3 million Instagram followers — has garnered more than 18,000 likes within just a few hours of being posted, as of the time of this writing. The same short amount of time also brought about 60 comments to the post, suggesting that it will continue to rake in interactions in the coming hours.

Users of the social media platform who are fans of the young model took to the comments section to share their admiration for her, while praising her beauty.

“I’m in love,” one user raved, trailing the words with a crying emoji.

“You look stunning!” said another user, also including a crying face in addition to a flower emoji after the message.

“U freakin perfect,” a third fan chimed in, adding red heart emoji after the comment.

In an interview from last year, Williams opened up about her social media persona, warning about tricky the business can be, as The Daily Mail reported.

“I just think there is a limit to what should be put on it,” she said. ”Some things can be empowering. If it is natural and not provocative then it can also be a beautiful way to show your confidence, but you have to be careful.”