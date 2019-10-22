Chrissy Teigen Says She Would Eat A Human ‘If The Person Okayed It’

Chrissy Teigen is pretty fearless when it comes to food, but on an upcoming episode of David Chang’s Netflix show Breakfast, Lunch & Dinner, the model and cookbook author reveals just how far she’s willing to take her adventurous spirit. While comparing what they would eat if given the chance, Chrissy admitted that she would nosh on a human if she got the okay from the person, according to People.

“There’s actually nothing I wouldn’t eat or wouldn’t drink or wouldn’t try,” Teigen announced. “If the person okayed it, I would eat a human.”

David, who owns the famous Momofuku restaurants, was not feeling the snack suggestion. He said that there’s no way he would nibble on a person.

“If you were at a very fancy restaurant and they were like a tiny piece of human meat you wouldn’t try a tiny bite?” Chrissy pushed.

“No absolutely not,” he replied.

Human isn’t the only dish that’s off the table for David. He also said that he would eat a snake, something that Chrissy says she has already tasted. But, he added, he would try most things given the right opportunity.

“That’s the thing where I just have to stomach because I know if I go to those places and it’s such an impossible reservation, I can’t say that I don’t want to eat something even though I don’t want to eat cod sperm,” he says. “Maybe one course I’m okay with but I don’t need four.”

Chrissy cringes at the idea of cod sperm before asking what David thinks about eating insects. Her mom, she adds, loves insects.

Breakfast, Lunch & Dinner is a four-part series in which David tours with a different celebrity guest through a random part of the world. Chrissy and David headed to Marrakesh. In another episode, Seth Rogan and David check out the culinary delights of Vancouver. He also heads to Cambodia with Kate McKinnon and to Los Angeles with Lena Waithe.

Chrissy teased the upcoming episode back in January when she posted a video of her and David walking in an unnamed location from behind.

Chrissy and husband John Legend have been in the news recently after the couple was accused in a conspiracy theory that claims they were involved in a pedophile ring with Jeffrey Epstein. As The Inquisitr previously reported, the model blasted the rumors, saying that she is tired of seeing photoshopped images of her and John on “Epstein Island.”

“I’m just so f*cking tired,” she said of the spreading misinformation.