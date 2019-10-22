Sailor Brinkley-Cook Gets Support From Siblings Alexa Ray Joel & Jack After Heartbreaking ‘DWTS’ Elimination

The 'Dancing With the Stars' contender reacts to her blindside elimination.

Sailor Brinkley-Cook is speaking out following her shocking elimination on Dancing with the Stars, and she is receiving support from her siblings, Jack Brinkley-Cook and Alexa Ray Joel, in the process.

The 21-year-old daughter of supermodel Christie Brinkley and her ex, Peter Cook, was stunned when she was eliminated from the ABC celebrity ballroom competition after a high-scoring performance with pro partner Val Chmerkovskiy on Monday night. Sailor was so distraught by the blindside that she broke down in tears on the DWTS stage as the ending credits rolled.

In an Instagram post on Tuesday morning, Sailor called her shocking elimination from the show “heartbreaking.”

In the lengthy post, the model, who was called in to replace her supermodel mom in the competition at the last minute, revealed that she loved “every sweaty moment” on Dancing With the Stars. Sailor wrote that the show helped her work through insecurities she has about herself and that she felt “unstoppable.” The grateful DWTS contender also thanked her castmates and vowed to never stop dancing.

In the comments section to Sailor’s post, her brother Jack wrote that he is proud of her.

“Just the beginning. Watch out Hollywood, there is a new Brinkley in town,” he wrote.

In the comments section to Sailor’s previous Instagram post, her sister Alexa Ray Joel – mom Christie’s firstborn daughter with ex-husband Billy Joel – wrote that her little sister is not done with wowing the world.

“This is only the beginning. You showed up and delivered in spades with your very own refreshing brand of humility, comedy, enthusiasm, panache, sparkle, and COURAGE. You have every reason to be so damn proud of yourself, as we all couldn’t possibly be any prouder of you. Don’t ever forget that.”

Sailor’s parents, Christie Brinkley and Peter Cook, have not commented about her Dancing With the Stars elimination on social media.

You can see Sailor Brinkley-Cook’s post about her Dancing With the Stars journey below.

Loading...

While she did not talk to DWTS press backstage after the stunning elimination, Sailor broke down while giving a statement to Good Morning America. The model alluded to the fact that she may not have had a large voter fan base because she’s not a big star.

“I loved this experience so much. I loved going to the studio and being able to do something I never thought I could do. I just want to say thank you to everyone who supported me because I know I’m not a big star, but I was so happy to have done something that I was so afraid of.”

Val Chmerkovskiy also chimed in to thank Sailor for stepping up and creating “a silver lining to a terrible situation” after his original partner Christie Brinkley broke her arm.

Sailor Brinkley-Cook’s elimination from Dancing With the Stars came one week after she danced a magical Cinderella-themed dance as part of the show’s Disney theme week. On the night of her elimination, Sailor earned her highest judges’ scores to date with a 27-point jive.

Dancing With the Stars airs Mondays at 9 p.m. on ABC.