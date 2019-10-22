Kate Beckinsale Reveals Rock Hard Abs In Tiny Tube Top During Planned Parenthood Event

Kate Beckinsale showed off her killer curves this week when she hit the red carpet for a Planned Parenthood event in New York City.

The Daily Mail reports that the brunette beauty looked stunning as she donned a black tube top. Kate’s barely-there shirt showcased her rock hard abs, flat tummy, and abundant cleavage as she smiled for the camera in the chic ensemble.

Beckinsale had a bronzed glow about about her as she smiled at the event, pairing her tiny tube top with some flowing black slacks and a cropped tan blazer. Kate put all of her sexy curves on display during the night, and looked smoking hot while doing so.

The actress wore her long, dark brown hair parted down the middle and styled classic ponytail behind her head. The curly strands fell over her neck and grazed her shoulders as she left out a few strands to frame her famous face.

Kate went full glam for the event, rocking defined eyebrows, a pink eye shadow, long lashes, and black eyeliner. She also added a shimmering highlighter on her face, pink blush on her cheeks, and a dark pink gloss on her plump lips to complete the gorgeous makeup look.

Kate accessorized her outfit with some dangling earrings, a ring on her finger, some black heels, and a burgundy polish on her nails.

USA Today reports that Kate recently made headlines when she revealed to Jimmy Fallon that she believes she looks exactly like Deadpool actor, Ryan Reynolds. Beckinsale says that she sees herself in Reynolds, who later had a hilarious response to her comments.

“I look exactly like Ryan Reynolds.Like, in a shocking way. Sometimes I see a bus going by with a poster, and I think, ‘Damn, I look hot. Oh wait, it’s not me. Also, I never did that movie. I’ve been at home.’ I can’t be in the same room as him, because one of us would, I think, explode. Something would happen,” Kate told Jimmy Fallon during a recent appearance on The Tonight Show.

Upon seeing Beckinsale’s comments, Reynolds couldn’t resist making a joke, revealing that he and Kate should totally do a remake of the Mary Kate & Ashley Olson film, Double, Double, Toil and Trouble.

“We already have a script,” Ryan stated on his Instagram story, even tagging Kate.

Meanwhile, fans can see more of Kate Beckinsale by following the actress on her Instagram account.