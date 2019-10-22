‘Teen Mom 2’ Star Kailyn Lowry’s Ex-Boyfriend Chris Lopez Says He’s ‘Tired’ Of Their Drama

Kailyn Lowry's ex is getting sick and tired of himself.

Kailyn Lowry‘s third baby daddy, ex-boyfriend Chris Lopez, took to his Instagram Stories on Monday, October 21, where he suggested that he’s getting tired of the drama between the two of them

According to a report from In Touch Weekly magazine, Lopez shared a telling quote on his page ahead of tonight’s new episode of Teen Mom 2, which seemed to reference the ongoing drama between him and Lowry over their two-year-old son Lux’s role on the show.

“Real growth starts when you are tired of your own sh*t,” the image read.

As fans of the MTV reality series well know, Lowry and Lopez have recently been at odds over Lowry’s decision to featured Lux on the show, and on her Instagram page. While Lowry was on the show when she and Lowry met and began dating, Lopez isn’t keen on Lux being seen on the show, especially after fans of the series began to recognize the two of them.

While Lopez doesn’t think the young boy should be seen on camera, Lowry doesn’t understand what the problem is and admitted that she ultimately gave in and decided to remove Lux from the show only because she didn’t want to deal with the fighting that would ensue if she didn’t abide by Lopez’s wishes.

Although Lowry appeared to do what her baby daddy felt was best, several of her fans and followers online weren’t happy with her decision and felt she wouldn’t have done the same things if one of her other two baby daddies, Jo Rivera and Javi Marroquin, requested that their sons be removed from the series.

“If Javi or Jo didn’t want their kids on camera, she wouldn’t have given a crap. Those kids would still be filming,” one person wrote.

“She’s just so far up Chris’ a** trying to appease him thinking it’ll keep him around,” another suspected.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Lowry’s former boyfriend, Lopez, faced rumors claiming he had gotten another woman pregnant last month and after reading those rumors online, Lowry responded to the reports on Twitter by telling her fans and followers that Lopez was a free man and allowed to do whatever it was that would make him happy.

Then, after the rumors continued, Lowry said that if her audience continued to question her about the matter, she was going to “lose it.”

To see more of Lowry and her family, don’t miss new episodes of Teen Mom 2 on Tuesday nights at 8 p.m. on MTV.