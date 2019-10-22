‘The Young And The Restless’ Recap: Chelsea Takes Connor To The Hospital

The Young and the Restless recap for Tuesday, October 22 brings Adam’s refusal to return to Genoa City with Nick and a broken arm for Connor. Plus, Jill and Cane get details about Katherine Chancellor’s will, and Dina gets upset talking to Traci and Jack.

Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan) and Connor (Judah Mackey) visited Victor (Eric Braeden). Victor apologized to Connor about making him believe his grandfather had passed away, and he gave the little boy toys. After Connor went to get a treat, Chelsea read Victor the riot act. Then, she told The Mustache that Nick (Joshua Morrow) planned to bring Adam (Mark Grossman) back to Genoa City.

In Las Vegas, Nick tried to get Adam to see reason about going home to help Connor. Adam insisted that his son is better off with him gone. Adam also told Nick that Chelsea is the love of his life. After plenty of back and forth, Adam asked Nick to leave. Then, a frantic Chelsea called Nick with news that she and Connor were at the hospital. Connor fell off a playset and broke his arm. Adam listened, and then he shook his head when Nick told Adam what happened back home.

Jack (Peter Bergman) and Traci (Beth Maitland) brought Dina (Marla Adams) home for a visit. Dina recognized the china set when they poured her tea. Together, they flipped through an old album, and then Traci read Dina the letter she wrote to Mr. Brooks. Dina cried about what a wonderful and terrible night it was. Jack and Traci pushed Dina for more details, but she clammed up and demanded to go back home, so Jack took her back. While Jack took Dina back, Traci found more clues about the situation, and she surmised that whatever happened occurred at a prom afterparty at the house.

At Crimson Lights, Esther (Kate Linder) asked Cane (Daniel Goddard) and Jill (Jess Walton) about the situation with Katherine Chancellor’s will. Cane relayed his experience of getting knocked unconscious in Las Vegas and waking up with a note from Chance Chancellor and the pages from Kay’s will. Amy Nelson (Caroline Clements), a forensic examiner, showed up, and she gave them her findings. According to Amy, the document that gave Devon (Bryton James) Katherine’s fortune was printed on different paper and had a foraged signature. Amy believed that the pages that Cane found are the original will. Cane couldn’t believe Katherine left him all her money, and Jill pointed out that Kay believed in him. Both of them felt bad for Devon, but they agreed that Katherine’s wishes must be honored.