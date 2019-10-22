Lucie Rose Donlan Flaunts Sandy Booty In Thong Bikini Pic From The Beach

Lucie Rose Donlan was a reality TV contestant on Love Island last summer, and she’s since been keeping her Instagram fans updated on her life through a variety of posts. Her newest picture showed her enjoying the beach, as she showed off her curvy body. It was a throwback photo, as she seems to be longing for sunny weather.

In the photo, the surfer was seen laying on her stomach, as she propped herself up with her elbows. She wore a light neon green bikini, which featured bottoms with leopard-print fabric. Lucie’s derriere was left exposed in the photo, thanks to the cut of her swimsuit. Her booty was also very sandy, and she was spotted playing with her hair.

Fans will have to wait and see where the reality TV star chooses to go for her next trip, but it seems like it would be somewhere tropical. Many people suggested options, which included Bali, South Africa, and Spain. In particular, one follower had an interesting suggestion.

“You should go on holiday with another couple from love island to Montego Bay,” they said.

This photo has been liked over 163,000 times so far, and her fans gushed about her in the comments section.

“It just gets better and better,” expressed a follower.

“Woah mind blown,” remarked an admirer.

“Lucie you are looking stunning Joe is a Lucky guy,” complimented a fan.

The surfer and fellow Love Island contestant, Joe Garrett, have a past of breaking up and getting back together again. However, she recently revealed to The Mirror that the pair weren’t dealing with as much drama as her fans may have believed.

“[We were] telling everyone we were friends because we wanted to keep the pressure off,” reported Lucie.

As of late, the surfer model has shared several photos with Joe, which showed them getting cozy. The most recent couple snaps were from six days ago. It was geotagged in Falmouth, Cornwall, which is in England.

The lovebirds were bundled up, thanks to the weather. Lucie wore an eye-catching, brown jacket. It was fur or faux fur, with a dark brown base and horizontal stripes of white. She also sported a black beanie, and wore her hair down in tight curls.

Loading...

Joe, on the other hand, wore a black baseball hat and jacket. The main focal point of his ensemble were his jeans. They were light denim, with large rips on his knees.

This photo has been liked over 104,000 times.

Fans will have to wait and see if Lucie will share more couple photos in the upcoming weeks. For now, those that can’t get enough of the surfer can check out a past post where she rocked a string bikini.