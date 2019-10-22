Former ‘Playboy’ Playmate Ana Cheri Flaunts Incredible Curves In Bunny Costume

The model stunned in her Halloween costume.

Ana Cheri seems to have gotten into the Halloween spirit.

On Tuesday, October 22, the bombshell shared a sizzling snap for her 12.3 million followers to enjoy. Ana’s posts always get temperatures rising but this one was particularly red hot.

The photo shows the tan and toned model sitting on a white chair in her living room, that had been decorated for Halloween. The beauty closed her eyes while blowing a kiss to the camera. She also played with a strand of her highlighted hair.

The former Playboy Playmate paid tribute to the publication by wearing a sexy, bunny costume, that left little to the imagination. The costume consisted of revealing red lingerie, matching bunny ears, and a delicate Playboy necklace.

The model flaunted her flawless figure in the fiery ensemble. Her ample cleavage spilled out of the bra. Ana’s washboard abs and long, lean legs were also on full display.

The brunette beauty styled her long locks in tousled waves, giving her added sex appeal. She opted to wear minimal makeup, including subtle eyeshadow, voluminous lashes, and nude lipgloss, that enhanced her natural beauty.

In the caption, Ana reminded fans that they could purchase an autographed Playboy magazine and headshot on her website.

Fans seemed to love the provocative post, as it quickly racked up more than 63,000 likes. Ana’s many admirers also flocked to the comments section to shower the stunner with compliments.

“You always look so beautiful,” praised a fan.

“The baddest bunny in the game,” wrote another, adding a string of heart-eye emoji to the comment.

“What a gorgeous bunny,” added a different follower.

“Holy smokes you’re hot. WOW,” chimed in a fourth Instagram user.

Throughout the entirety of October, Ana has been posting tantalizing photos of herself in risque Halloween costumes on social media. Last week, the beauty sizzled in a white, NSFW bunny costume. In the Instagram post, the stunner posed outside in barely-there lingerie and a white mask that covered half of her face.

Similarly, earlier this month, Ana showed off her amazing assets in Fashion Nova’s Slay All Day Ninja Costume. The beauty metaphorically drove fans wild in the tantalizing outfit.

In a 2015 interview with Playboy magazine, Ana opened up about her love for Halloween and cosplaying as various characters.

“I love Halloween and everything sci-fi. Sailor Jupiter, Wonder Woman, Maria Hill: I’ve dressed as them all,” explained the model.

To see more of Ana, be sure to check out her Instagram account.