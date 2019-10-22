Texas Bombshell Hope Beel Puts On A Leggy Show In Stunning Yellow Dress: ‘Feeling Magical’

Hope Beel served up a seriously sexy look in her latest Instagram photo this week. On Monday night, the Texas model rocked a stunning yellow dress and showed some skin in the process.

In the sultry snapshot, Hope is seen standing on a balcony as she rocks a gorgeous, flowing golden yellow dress, which she seemingly traded her bikini for. The gown flaunted the fitness model’s toned arms, tiny waist, and long lean legs due to its thigh-high slit.

Hope went barefoot in the shot, and wore her long, raven hair styled in soft curls that fell down her back. Beel gave a sultry stare into the camera as she ran her fingers through her dark hair and accessorized the look with a pair of large gold hoop earrings.

Hope also rocked a full face of makeup for the snap, which included defined eyebrows, a bronzed glow, and a dark pink color on her plump lips. She added long lashes, a shimmering highlighter on her face, and black eyeliner to complete the gorgeous style.

In the background of the photo, a stunning skyline and tons of green foliage can be seen as Hope revealed in the caption that she was feeling a bit magical while posing for the photo.

Of course, Hope’s over 1.2 million followers went wild for the sultry post, giving Beel over 9,000 likes and more than 100 comments in just half a day.

“Extremely beautiful,” one fan wrote in the comment section of the post.

“Wow, look good,” another Instagram user stated.

“Flawless,” a third comment read.

“Gorgeous and glamorous,” another admirer quipped.

Loading...

The photo didn’t feature Hope’s ample cleavage, although she does show it off in nearly all of her posts. Back in 2016, the model spoke to Women Fitness about her decision to get breast implants, revealing that she made the choice in order to feel better about herself after losing the curves of her chest due to training for fitness competitions.

“I did it for me, after competing I lost the fullness in my breast. I am very happy with the results. When it comes to any plastic surgery I think it’s totally fine to do something that will give you more confidence,” Beel told the outlet of her plastic surgery process.

Meanwhile, fans can see more of Hope Beel in a bikini and other racy outfits by following the stunning model on her Instagram account, which she keeps regularly updated for her followers.