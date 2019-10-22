Meghan Markle’s Emotional Interview Likened To Princess Diana Tell-All

Meghan Markle‘s brutally honest interview for the special Harry & Meghan: An Africa Journey is being likened to an interview given by her husband Prince Harry‘s late mother, Princess Diana, during a sit down the wife of Prince Charles had with Panorama’s Martin Bashir in 1995, two years before her untimely death in a tragic car accident in Paris, France.
Tom Bradby spoke at length with both the Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry throughout their tour, but it was towards the end of their stay in Africa that Markle opened up on her true feelings to the interviewer claims The Daily Express.
Markle explained to Bradby that she felt it was important in her life, to “thrive” and “feel happy.” Being scrutinized daily by the press was not an aspect of royal life she was reportedly ready for, stating in the interview, “It’s hard. I don’t think anybody can understand that. In all fairness, I had no idea, which probably sounds difficult to understand, but when I first met Harry, my friends were so excited, my U.S. friends were happy because I was happy. But my British friends, they were sure he was lovely, but they said I shouldn’t do it because ‘the British tabloids will destroy your life’.”
This evening, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex attended the annual #WellChildAwards in London. WellChild aims to ensure every child and young person living with serious health needs has the best chance to thrive with the support and medical care needed in the comfort of their own home. The Duke of Sussex became Patron of WellChild in 2007, and last year both The Duke and Duchess attended the awards to honour the children and families that WellChild supports. The Duke, who first came to these awards over a decade ago, shared in his remarks tonight: “Last year when my wife and I attended we knew we were expecting our first child – no one else did at the time, but we did – and I remember squeezing Meghan’s hand so tightly during the awards, both of us thinking what it would be like to be parents one day, and more so, what it would be like to do everything we could to protect and help our child should they be born with immediate challenges or become unwell over time. And now, as parents, being here and speaking to all of you pulls at my heart strings in a way I could have never understood until I had a child of my own.” • To find out more about tonight’s event and how you can support this very special organisation, please visit @WellChild Photos ©️ PA images
This is the first time Markle has spoken at length about her life within the palace walls, noting that life as a new royal and a new mom has been challenging for her. Although an actress for many years prior to meeting Prince Harry and living in the public eye, nothing likely could have prepared her for this type of media scrutiny.
In the special that detailed her trip with Prince Harry, Markle thanked Bradby who asked if the new royal was okay, claiming that not many people have asked her that common question.
Princess Diana also spoke candidly many years ago regarding life within the palace walls in an explosive 1995 interview with Martin Bashir for Panorama. She blamed Charles’s affair with Camilla Parker Bowles for the breakdown of her marriage and questioned her then-estranged husband’s suitability to be king.
While at Victoria Yards in Johannesburg this afternoon, The Duchess of Sussex had the opportunity to learn more about the importance of, and how to enable a ‘wellbeing economy’ thanks to Co-Director of the Maker’s Valley Partnership, Simon Sizwe. Simon was awarded a full scholarship to attend the Young African Leaders Initiative programme initiated by President Obama, and he explained that by investing in the overall well-being of a community and its people, and focusing on that economy, you can enrich everyone for a better quality of life. She also met with the owners of Sobae Frozen, an entrepreneurial duo who created their small business as a solution to food waste, creating vegan sorbet from unused fruit from Victoria Yards. At the end of her visit, The Duchess was moved by the original poetry of Belita Andre, the winner of the Poetry Grandslam. In her reading she said: “The Maker’s Valley is a social and enterprise hub, a wave between my corner of the world and yours. Insisting that beyond the anchors of survival. How to make sure that everyone gets to shore, pass around an ocean of stars, not because our sleepless nights are equal but because our dreams are.” • #RoyalVisitSouthAfrica
The Daily Express cited royal correspondent Camilla Tominey who said in a column for the publication that Markle’s admissions were strikingly similar to the late princess’ interview, where Princess Diana admitted to feeling isolated and misunderstood as a royal.
Tominey claimed in her column, “In insisting he will protect his family at all costs, backed up by Meghan saying she will not adopt the ‘British stiff upper lip’, the Sussexes appear to be saying something deeper about their ongoing role in the Royal Family.”
The Inquisitr recently reported that Prince Harry revealed he won’t be “bullied” into an emotional game that killed his mother. Prince Harry revealed that the same patterns that played a role in the death of his mother, Princess Diana, are starting to show up in his own life and that of his wife, Meghan. He noted the couple constantly being hounded by photographers and the constant tabloid rumors as similar threads that are tying them together.
