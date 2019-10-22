Meghan Markle’s Emotional Interview Likened To Princess Diana Tell-All

Meghan Markle‘s brutally honest interview for the special Harry & Meghan: An Africa Journey is being likened to an interview given by her husband Prince Harry‘s late mother, Princess Diana, during a sit down the wife of Prince Charles had with Panorama’s Martin Bashir in 1995, two years before her untimely death in a tragic car accident in Paris, France.

Tom Bradby spoke at length with both the Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry throughout their tour, but it was towards the end of their stay in Africa that Markle opened up on her true feelings to the interviewer claims The Daily Express.

Markle explained to Bradby that she felt it was important in her life, to “thrive” and “feel happy.” Being scrutinized daily by the press was not an aspect of royal life she was reportedly ready for, stating in the interview, “It’s hard. I don’t think anybody can understand that. In all fairness, I had no idea, which probably sounds difficult to understand, but when I first met Harry, my friends were so excited, my U.S. friends were happy because I was happy. But my British friends, they were sure he was lovely, but they said I shouldn’t do it because ‘the British tabloids will destroy your life’.”

This is the first time Markle has spoken at length about her life within the palace walls, noting that life as a new royal and a new mom has been challenging for her. Although an actress for many years prior to meeting Prince Harry and living in the public eye, nothing likely could have prepared her for this type of media scrutiny.

In the special that detailed her trip with Prince Harry, Markle thanked Bradby who asked if the new royal was okay, claiming that not many people have asked her that common question.

Princess Diana also spoke candidly many years ago regarding life within the palace walls in an explosive 1995 interview with Martin Bashir for Panorama. She blamed Charles’s affair with Camilla Parker Bowles for the breakdown of her marriage and questioned her then-estranged husband’s suitability to be king.

Loading...

The Daily Express cited royal correspondent Camilla Tominey who said in a column for the publication that Markle’s admissions were strikingly similar to the late princess’ interview, where Princess Diana admitted to feeling isolated and misunderstood as a royal.

Tominey claimed in her column, “In insisting he will protect his family at all costs, backed up by Meghan saying she will not adopt the ‘British stiff upper lip’, the Sussexes appear to be saying something deeper about their ongoing role in the Royal Family.”

The Inquisitr recently reported that Prince Harry revealed he won’t be “bullied” into an emotional game that killed his mother. Prince Harry revealed that the same patterns that played a role in the death of his mother, Princess Diana, are starting to show up in his own life and that of his wife, Meghan. He noted the couple constantly being hounded by photographers and the constant tabloid rumors as similar threads that are tying them together.