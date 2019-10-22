Miss Bum Bum Suzy Cortez Fires Up Her Fans With Racy Thong Lingerie

Suzy Cortez knows how to get her fans’ attention.

The Brazilian model who won this year’s Miss Bum Bum pageant has posted a sizzling photo of herself in a lacy blue teddy and her 2-million strong following on Instagram can’t get enough of it.

In the photo, the brunette beauty is kneeling with her back towards the camera which gives everyone watching a great view of her pert posterior. The lacy lingerie features thong-cut briefs, a fact that likely triggered heart palpitations in some of her followers, judging from the enthusiastic feedback she received in the comment section. She paired the look pointy black stiletto boots which only heightens the allure of the seductive image.

While most of the comments are in Spanish, some of Suzy’s English speaking followers chimed in as well.

“Amazing Shoot BBY,” one admirer wrote.

“Superb,” another added before including a flurry of red heart emoji.

This is hardly the first time that Suzy has stopped her followers in their tracks with a tantalizing photo of her physical assets.

As The Inquistr reported she recently posed in thong bikini bottoms while covered in gold paint. As the caption indicates, the post was a tribute to Argentinian soccer player Lionel Messi and likely symbolizes her hope that he’ll win his sixth Ballon d’Or trophy, a yearly prize that’s awarded to players who have excelled on the field during the previous year.

As The Sun notes, Suzy has gone to extremes to declare her love for Messi. She has his name tattoed above one of her butt cheeks. According to The Sun, Messi also blocked her on Instagram for sending him too many salacious photos. She launched and “Unblock Me Messi” campaign to rectify the situation which was successful. She thanked him for unblocking her by wearing one of his Barcelona jerseys with a thong.

“Today is a very happy day for a Barcelona fanatic like me,” she wrote in the caption. “Thank you, Lionel Messi, for unblocking me here on Instagram. I would like to thank everyone who helped me with my campaign.”

Suzy is a two-time winner of the Miss Bum Bum pageant as she also took home the title in 2015. The competition pits women against each other to see who has the most attractive derriere. As The Daily Mail reports, this year the Miss Bum finals took place in Mexico City and the runners up were Rayane Laura Souza from France and Jessica Lopes of Britain.

Fans wanting to see more photos of Suzy Cortez should check out her Instagram page.