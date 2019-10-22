‘World’s Sexiest DJ’ Nata Lee Nearly Bursts Out Of Her Too-Small White Bra

Russian bombshell Nata Lee is known to be sexy — after all, she has earned the nickname the “world’s sexiest DJ.” It is difficult to outdo her number of sultry shots on social media, but she might just have done so with video that shows her eating a slice of pizza. In the short clip, she wears a bra that is slightly too tight, and it looks like she is on the brink of spilling out.

The scene where Nata Lee had been eating pizza has been seen before on her Instagram feed. This newer update seems to be a video during the same photoshoot.

Nata Lee coupled the white bra with a pair of tiny white spandex shorts that are skintight, showcasing her perky posterior. The short hemline also gives a glimpse of her dragon tattoo.

To her fans’ delight, the ensemble is also sure to flaunt Nata Lee’s toned midriff. Her limbs are a deep golden tan, thanks to the Thai sun in Phuket, where she currently resides.

In addition, her hair is styled into natural-looking waves, and cascades down to her shoulders. The setting looks to be a luxurious pool, and a coconut with a straw sits in the foreground.

In the video, Nata Lee nibbles on a slice of pizza and dreamy music floats in the background. However, her fans’ attention will likely be on her bust, as she the bra is so small that it seems like she might burst out of her bra at any moment.

Fans awarded the sultry clip over 16,000 likes and just shy of 100 comments.

“Heavenly,” one awestruck fan gushed, adding a red heart.

“So very amazingly beautiful,” echoed another, with both a bouquet emoji as well as a kissing face.

“Unbelievably gorgeous… divine,” concluded a third, with a red heart like the first user.

The clip comes from Mavrin Studios, one of the Instagram accounts own by her modeling agency, Mavrin Models. It is not only a prestigious agency in Russia, but is also owned by her boyfriend, Aleksandr Mavrin. He also works as her photographer, and has even been pictured in some shots with the blonde beauty.

Sometimes, he just gives a hint of his presence, like his legs in the shot. But others, like the one below, show him in his entirety.

Meanwhile, Nata Lee's most recent picture on her personal Instagram feed is a picture where she stuns in a blazer — with nothing on underneath.