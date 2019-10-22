Kanye West Makes $1 Million Charitable Donation In Honor Of Kim Kardashian’s Birthday

The rapper donated to four different charities that work towards prison reformation, a cause very important to the beauty mogul.

Kim Kardashian‘s 39th birthday yesterday was filled with luxurious gifts, throwback Instagram posts, and even a food truck selling beignets, but one gift that the beauty mogul was given stood a part from the rest.

As noted by Entertainment Tonight, the now 39-year-old took to both her Twitter and Instagram Stories late in the evening on Monday, October 21 to reveal the thoughtful birthday gift that was given to her by her husband Kanye West, as well as their four children, North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm.

The social media post contained an image of a “certificate of donation” recognizing that the rapper had donated $1 million to four of Kim’s favorite charities in honor of her special day.

The organizations chosen were Cut 50, Buried Alive Project, Equal Justice Initiative, and Anti-Recidivism Coalition, all of which “work so hard on prison reform,” Kim noted in her Twitter post revealing the thoughtful gift from her husband and kids.

“This makes my heart so happy!” she tweeted.

Fans were equally-as-thrilled by the generous donation made in honor of Kim’s birthday.

“Now THAT is a gift that keeps on giving. It’s priceless. All the “things” in the world can never compare to a gift that helps lift others up in this world. How someone choose to spend their good fortune matters! A lot!!” one person wrote of Kanye’s donation.

“Wow so beautiful. A husband who supports your dreams and vision, god sent. Well done Yeezy and kids, Happy birthday Kim,” wrote another.

A few of the charities on the receiving end of the Kanye’s donation have also shouted out the Kardashian-West family as well.

“So grateful for @KimKardashian & @KanyeWest’s unwavering support of our lifesaving work! Kim, YOU are a gift beyond words. Using your b-day to uplift us & other orgs shows your heartfelt dedication to this critical issue. Thank you for linking arms w/ us & investing in FREEDOM!” the Buried Alive Project tweeted this morning.

Fans will recall that the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star is hard at work to become a criminal justice lawyer. She announced the career move in the May 2019 edition of Vogue Magazine, noting that she had plans to take the bar exam in 2022.

Kim’s efforts in the fight for criminal justice reformation are impossible to ignore.

Last year, the reality television star successfully petitioned President Donald Trump to grant clemency for Alice Marie Johnson, a 64-year-old woman who had been behind bars for over two decades for nonviolent drug charges. She was also given major credit by CNN’s Van Jones for the passing of the First Step Act in December of last year — a piece of legislation that would reduce sentences for thousands of people in prison.

Most recently, Insider noted that Kim took to her Twitter account just last week to plead that Texas Governor Greg Abbott stop the planed execution of Rodney Reed, a death row inmate convicted of murder in 1996.