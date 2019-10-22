‘Professional Smokeshow’ Kindly Myers Exposes Cleavage In Camo Flag Bikini Top & Tiny Daisy Dukes

Kindly Myers is showing off her patriotic side in her tiny little camo flag bikini on Instagram. The stunning model rocked the sexy look in her latest photo, which set the pulses of her over 1.7 million followers racing.

In the snapshot, Kindly is seen posing seductively for the camera while sporting the skimpy string bikini top. The sexy swimwear left little to the imagination as the model’s toned arms, ample cleavage, flat tummy, and rock hard abs were on full display in the photo.

Kindly paired the bikini top with some dangerously short Daisy Dukes. The denim shorts hugged all of Myers curves, showcasing her long, lean legs and curvy hips.

Kindly had her long, blonde hair parted to the side in the picture, and styled in sleek, straight strands that fell down her back and brushed against her shoulder. Myers also rocked a full face of makeup for the picture, which included darkened eyebrows, long lashes, a smokey eye shadow look, and black eyeliner. She added a bronzed glow, pink blush, and a nude lip to complete the glam look.

The model accessorized the skimpy ensemble by sporting a dainty chain and cross pendant around her neck and a belly button ring.

Kindly’s followers went wild over the racy pic, and clicked the like button over 3,000 times while leaving over 75 comments in just 15 minutes following the photos upload.

“Looking so attractive,” one of Kindly’s Instagram followers wrote in the comment section of the post.

“You are undoubtedly one of the most beautiful women in the world,” another adoring fan stated.

“You look absolutely amazing and gorgeous,” a third comment read.

“Speechless before such beauty,” another social media user gushed.

As many fans of Kindly know, she’s is patriotic in more ways than just her fashion choices. The blonde beauty previously served in the United States Army and later the National Guard.

Back in 2013 she opened up to Rambling Beach Cat about her time in the service.

“Basic training taught me a lot about myself. I learned that I am much stronger than I ever thought I was, both mentally and physically. I also got to shoot many different types of guns and rocket launchers. It was fun and I met some great people. I am also confident that I could kick someones a** in hand to hand combat if the situation arose,” the model stated.

Meanwhile, fans can see more of Kindly Myer’s epic bikini body by following the stunning model on her Instagram account, which she updates on the regular.