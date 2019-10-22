Russian Fitness Model Ekaterina Zueva Wears Nothing Under Open Jacket To Tease Her 2.2 Million Fans

Ekaterina Zueva is constantly wowing her legion of Instagram fans, whether she is sharing snippets of her travels, bikini snaps, or fashion statements. Earlier this week, the Russian fitness model mixed it up a bit when she took to the popular social media platform to share a series of photos in which she teases her cleavage, while showing off her fashion sense.

Zueva shared three photos in which she rocks a black jacket that is unbuttoned at the front. While the camera only captures her from the chest up, it is possible to see that she is not wearing a bra underneath, which puts her buxom physique front and center. All three photos in the series are very similar, with the main difference being her facial expression and position of the camera.

In the first snap, the model is holding the camera in front of her face and slightly to the side as she shoots a fierce gaze at it with her lips parted in a seductive way. For the second, the camera is positioned farther to the side as she curls her lips into a coy smile. The third is similar to the first as she repositions the camera in front of her and purses her lips in a more coquettish manner.

Zueva completed her look with a stylish nude-colored felt hat and gold dangling earring that peek from under her hair. She is wearing her brunette tresses styled down in large, loose waves that cascade over her shoulders. According to the tag she included with her post, her hair is the work of Kalachova Hairstyle.

Zueva wore dark makeup on her eyes that matches the overall tone of her outfit. She completed her look it with a nude lipstick that helps balance the black of her eyeliner and mascara.

Since going live, the post — which Zueva shared with her 2.2 million Instagram followers — has garnered more than 18,100 likes in under a day of being published. The same time period also brought in upwards of 260 comments to the photos. Users of the social media app who are fans of the brunette bombshell took to the comments section to praise her beauty and to engage with her caption, in which she asked her fans to pick their favorite photo from the series.

“All of them,” one user raved, trailing the words with a red heart and a fire emoji.

“[Y]ou are beautiful,” said another fan, adding flower emoji in addition to flag icons of Turkey, showing that she has fans around the world.