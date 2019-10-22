‘Teen Mom’ Star Mackenzie McKee Reveals ‘Best Birthday Present’ As She And Husband Share A Kiss In New Photo

Mackenzie McKee and her husband Josh McKee recently split, but it appears that the couple are working on their relationship. Mackenzie took to her Instagram stories on Monday night and shared that she received the “best birthday present” after sharing a post from her husband that showed the couple sharing a kiss.

“The best birthday present ever was my husband getting saved. I have prayed for him for 9 years. God you are awesome,” Mackenzie wrote on her stories.

Prior to that post, she shared a post from her husband’s Instagram that showed the couple sharing a kiss. In the post, Josh revealed that he and Mackenzie had attended a marriage program and he said it was an “awesome experience.”

Over the weekend, Mackenzie shared a photo of her together with her husband on Instagram. She wrote that he is her “best friend” and immediately her followers were confused as to what was going on since Mackenzie has been vocal about the couples split. However, as previously reported by The Inquisitr, Mackenzie spoke out on Twitter after some of her followers accused her of making up the split for a Teen Mom OG storyline.

“The day josh takes his time and money to plan something for Mtv is the day h*ll freezes over. He has never been about tv. Y’all are hilarious and couldn’t be happy for someone else if your life depends on it,” Mackenzie wrote.

Mackenzie was originally introduced to viewers on her Season 4 episode of 16 and Pregnant. On the show, she and Josh found out they were expecting a baby together. They welcomed their son Gannon and continued to share their story on the short-lived spin-off Teen Mom 3. Following the cancellation of the show, the couple married and went on to have two more children together. They have a daughter named Jaxie and another son named Broncs.

The mom-of-three maintained a large social media following and her followers were interested in keeping up with her life. At one point, there were rumors that Mackenzie would join the cast of Teen Mom 2, but that spot eventually went to Mackenzie’s Teen Mom 3 c0-star Briana DeJesus.

Earlier this year, Mackenzie was added to the cast of Teen Mom OG for the final few episodes of the show. She and Josh also traveled to New York City for the reunion special. Following the show, Mackenzie revealed that her marriage “needed a break” as previously reported by The Inquisitr. Now, it appears Mackenzie and Josh have been working on their marriage.