Aubrey O’Day Exposes Chest In Glitter Bra, Confirms: ‘Looking Like A Snack’

Aubrey O’Day has put her curves on display. The Danity Kane member posted a string of Instagram stories overnight showcasing herself getting all dolled up, although there was no denying that the 35-year-old’s ample assets were taking center stage. Aubrey’s stories came as selfies documenting a look that seemed to see the star ready to paint the town red, with words from Aubrey appearing to showcase the ultimate confidence: yes, Aubrey was letting her fans know that she thought she looked great.

The selfie showed Aubrey in a makeshift glam room. The blonde had snapped herself in front of a mirror with a crowd of friends – while one male near the singer-songwriter was shirtless, Aubrey wasn’t trailing behind in the chest-flashing department. The star was seen rocking a bra-like top that exposed a hefty amount of chest, although the star’s modesty seemed just about protected – any lower, and Aubrey would have found herself in trouble.

The glittery upper was seen paired with a feathery-like and cut-out black skirt that seemed perfect for flashing Aubrey’s toned legs. While material fell between the star’s limbs, her legs were on show. Aubrey was also harnessing somewhat of a bombshell finish from wavy and long blonde hair, with a full face of makeup also donned. Aubrey was heard speaking:

“Looking like a snack,” she said.

“A whole damn meal,” she added.

Aubrey has been making headlines for responding to allegations that she’s undergone cosmetic surgery: the star’s social media followers seem to have been probing her over going under the knife, although Aubrey has admitted to having some work done. A recent interview with Us Weekly saw the star admit to having had Botox and “fillers.”

“I know all the tricks and I use them,” the star told the magazine.

“I look in the mirror. I know what I look like. I love me! I’m the happiest I’ve ever been,” she added.

Loading...

The star also revealed that comments left to her social media posts can be pretty hurtful, although she took a humorous approach as she revealed one of the more jarring ones.

“I think the worst comment I ever read — and then I didn’t read any more — was ‘She looks like an old leather handbag that’s been put in the dryer 15 times.’ That was one of my faves,” Aubrey said of the remark.

Meanwhile, fans can stay updated on Aubrey and her sexy looks by following her social media accounts. Aubrey has 962,000 Instagram followers. The star recently made The Inquisitr‘s headlines for showcasing a Halloween costume.