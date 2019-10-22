Fitness Model Ainsley Rodriguez Flaunts Her Toned Midriff In A Black Lace Bralette

Fintess model Ainsley Rodriguez is known not just for her gym selfies, but for her sense of style. Sometimes, that means doing fitness videos in teeny but trendy bikinis. Other times, it means that she stuns in a chic ensemble while posting one of her life updates. The brunette beauty just wowed fans with an example of the latter, when she absolutely sizzled while wearing a black lace bralette.

Though the bralette might make people think Ainsley posted a bedroom shot or something of that nature, nothing could be further from the truth. In fact, it almost appears that Ainsley is going to a business meeting, as she paired the sultry piece with a black blazer, trousers, and classic black pumps.

However, the more formal pieces still allow Ainsley’s body to shine, as the open blazer lets her cleavage and washboard abs be on full display, and the high-waisted cut of the trousers emphasizes her hourglass figure. Likewise, Ainsley’s natural beauty shines through as she pulled her hair back into a chic low ponytail.

Though Ainsley has teased fans with hints about a big project in the past, she decided to keep mum this time about the reason for the attire, instead joking that her wall was dirty because she always posed against it in her selfies.

The post quickly earned over 26,000 likes and more than 550 glowing comments.

“You slay every look,” raved one fan, adding both the heart-eyes face and fire emoji.

“Always so stunning,” agreed another, with a red heart.

“Wow! Simply wow!” concluded a third, with both the bicep and kissing face emoji.

Though this look was on the dignified side, Ainsley also has casual looks, and shared one just days earlier in a post that encouraged her fans to hang out with her at a wellness event at Miami Beach. For the picture itself, Ainsley sported an off-white sleeveless lace up top that offered a serious glimpse of cleavage.

It was also a crop top, exposing Ainsley’s famously toned torso. Coupled with the top was a pair of ripped jeans that gave glimpses of her tanned thigh through the tears. To complete the look, Ainsley wore her hair straight and sleek and sipped on a healthy looking green juice.

The shot earned even more love than the last, with close to 28,000 likes and more than 615 comments.

“That smile is amazing!” one user wrote.

“Best smile ever,” seconded another.

Ainsley recently made headlines after she dropped jaws with a sultry Instagram post where she posed in a teeny gold bikini, as covered by The Inquisitr.