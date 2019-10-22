‘Days Of Our Lives’ Actor John Clarke Dead At Age 88

Days of Our Lives star John Clarke has passed away. The actor, who portrayed the beloved character of Mickey Horton on the NBC soap opera was 88-years-old at the time of his death.

Entertainment Weekly reports that John Clarke died on October 16 following some complications that he suffered from a pneumonia. He lived in Laguna Beach, California at the time of his passing.

The actor’s daughter, actress Melinda Clarke (The OC, Nikita), confirmed the news, revealing that she sang “Ave Maria” to him as she passed away. Back in 2007 the actor had suffered a stroke and his heath had been declining in the years since his health crisis.

During his career his starred in movies such as Judgement at Nuremberg, It’s a Mad, Mad, Made World, The Satan Bug, and Man Missing. He also appeared in more than 75 plays at the Tenthouse Theater in Chicago. His work also included roles on TV shows such as The Twilight Zone, Death Valley Days, and Maverick.

Of course, his best known role was as Mickey Horton on Days of Our Lives. John first debuted on the soap opera back in 1965 as a member of Salem’s first family, The Horton’s, and son to beloved patriarch Tom Horton.

Mickey’s character grew and evolved into a lawyer who had fallen head over heels in love with Maggie (Suzanne Rogers), a character who still appears on the soap to this day. The couple had a long, happy marriage. However, the pair were bound to see some drama as it is a soap opera.

When Maggie was presumed dead due to the Salem serial killer, Mickey moved on with his maid, Bonnie Lockhart (Judi Evans). The duo eventually got married, but when it was revealed that Maggie was still alive they divorced so that Mickey could reunite with the love of his life.

Clarke was born in 1931 in South Bend, Indiana, where his father was stationed in the Army. He went on to earn his degree in theater at UCLA and served in Air Force during the Korean War as a member of a troop that traveled and entertained troops.

In 2004 the actor earned a Daytime Emmys Lifetime Achievement Award for his long career in the soap opera business. Just a few years later, John hung up his acting shoes and decided to retire. Mickey Horton was killed off of the show and fans said a proper goodbye.

Days of Our Lives viewers are mourning again today as they say a final farewell to John Clarke, who they’ll remember fondly as Mickey Horton.