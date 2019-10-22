UFC Ring Girl Arianny Celeste Bares Cleavage In Lacy Nude Bra For Halloween Costume

UFC Ring girl Arianny Celeste took to Instagram to show off a Halloween costume, and her 3.2 million followers on the popular social media platform loved it.

In the video, Celeste wore a lacy nude bra that highlighted her ample cleavage and featured a tiny bow in the middle. The model wore a gold statement necklace that hung down into her cleavage, and she had on a long purple wig that flowed over each shoulder. The UFC octagon girl wore a crown of sparkly flowers on her head, and she accessorized with a wide bracelet. On her face, Celeste wore pink and shimmery eyeshadow with black eyelashes. Her cheeks featured pink blush and highlights, and on her lips, the model wore a pale pink lipstick to complete the ethereal look.

In her caption, Celeste revealed she’s a fairy godmother in the look. More than 46,000 Instagram accounts viewed the clip, and hundreds dropped supportive comments for the model. Many people felt the look was on fire, and plenty of fire emoji accompanied many of the replies to the post.

“Somebody about to get blessed with some wishes,” read one reply.

“OMGoodness, a beautiful fairy godmother of my dream,” enthused a follower.

“I’ll have you as my fairy godmother,” claimed a fan.

“I swear this woman seduces you with her eyes,” another complimented.

Many fans also appreciated Celeste’s attention to details in the Halloween costume.

“So unique and so beautiful,” replied one.

“Love the details,” mentioned another.

“Details,” a third follower exclaimed.

In her Instagram story, the model showed off her outfit from yesterday, which was casual. Celeste wore a fitted white cropped tank top, which she paired with gray shorts that showed off her taut midsection and toned sunkissed legs. She tied a matching gray sweatshirt around her waist and wore her hair atop her head in a high ponytail.

Later, Celeste showed off a full-length photo of her costume, which featured the lingerie top and white skinny jeans. The model also wore nude high heel sandals with knee-high laces that she tied over the top of her jeans. The costume event was a celebration of Nathalia Castellon’s birthday, and Celeste shared a still picture of herself with Castellon. Later, Celeste shared a clip of herself with UFC octagon girl, Brittany Palmer, as they danced. In the end, Celeste revealed that her glamorous look took two hours to create, and then she went to the party and returned home early. She called herself a “grandma” in the video because of her early departure from the event. Finally, Celeste ended the evening in bed with her two dogs.

Earlier this week, Celeste thrilled her followers with a pink bikini picture.