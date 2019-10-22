WWE Rumors: ‘Monday Night Raw’ Superstar Set For Major Push

Drew McIntyre made his return to WWE television on last night’s Monday Night Raw with a hard-fought win over Ricochet. He was also announced as the fifth and final member of Ric Flair’s team that will take on Hulk Hogan’s five chosen superstars at Crown Jewel.

Both McIntyre and Ricochet have reportedly been high on WWE’s list of superstars to push for months now, but the immediate plan is to propel “The Scottish Psychopath” to the main event scene. Citing Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Radio, Sportskeeda reports that McIntyre could be headed for the top very soon.

“I don’t know where they are going but I know what their plans are, I know their plans for both guys are to be strong right now. And I think they [WWE] are probably trying to get McIntyre over for the top spot right now.”

According to Meltzer, Ricochet is viewed as a future star and the company is taking its time with him. As The Inquisitr reported earlier this year, the former United States Champion is a performer who Paul Heyman thinks can appeal to an absent teenage viewership that WWE wants to attract.

McIntyre, meanwhile, has been tipped to be a top star since he returned to the main roster in 2018. In that time, he’s been a Raw Tag Team Champion with Dolph Ziggler and feuded with top babyfaces such as Roman Reigns and The Undertaker.

There have also been rumors of the Scotsman rekindling his storyline beef with the Undertaker at a later date. As The Inquisitr previously noted, “The Deadman” is supposedly a big fan of the superstar and has requested to work a singles programme with him at a later date.

After last night’s match, McIntyre inflicted a post-match beatdown on Ricochet, suggesting that this isn’t the end of their rivalry. WWE has a tendency to showcase repeat matches on its weekly shows, so it’s highly likely that these two superstars will face off a couple more times before Crown Jewel.

After that, however, the Universal Champion might be looking for a new challenger. The feud between Seth Rollins and Bray Wyatt will undoubtedly come to an end soon given that both superstars are technically members of separate brands.

Should Rollins retain his title in the coming weeks, McIntyre is a potential heel challenger in the waiting for “The Architect.” However, if recent crowd reactions to Rollins are anything to go by, he might become a de facto babyface in that feud.