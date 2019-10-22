Kate Hudson Goes Topless In Skinny Jeans On Instagram

Kate's stripping down in a sizzling new photo.

Kate Hudson is sharing a topless snap on Instagram as she showed off her black skinny jeans. The stunning actress – who recently celebrated the first birthday of her daughter, Rani Rose, with boyfriend Danny Fujikawa – proudly showed off her post-baby body to promote her fashion line HappyXNature, going sans top as she rocked the pair of curve hugging pants.

The stunning mom of three posed with her right hand across her chest and her left arm bent up towards her mouth as she shot a very sultry look towards the camera with her blonde hair flowing down.

Hudson showed off her very best model poses in the jaw dropping October 21 upload, which was made up of the topless shot and a second photo that showed her pairing the dark jeans with a plunging blue button down shirt that was opened to show off a little cleavage.

Both photos featured the gorgeous Fool’s Gold actress posing amidst foliage and on what appeared to be an outdoor staircase.

In the caption, the star explained that she’d styled the bottoms in two ways – an East Coast style and a West Coast style to accommodate the difference in weather. She then urged her 11 million followers to decide in the comments section which style they liked the best.

While many fans made their choice in the comments, others were more focused on Kate’s fit and toned body 12 months after she welcomed her daughter, her third child, into the world.

“Beautiful” one fan wrote, while another told the Bride Wars actress, “DAYUM.”

“Damn Girl,” a third person comments, and another said after seeing the gorgeous star stripping down, “Sexy Mama.”

Others flooded the comments section of Kate’s upload with smiling face emoji with hearts for eyes and fire emoji.

The latest snap that set pulses acing came shortly after the star wowed Instagram in a pair of skintight light pink metallic leggings as she celebrated the birthday of her popular athleisure brand, Fabletics.

As for how she bounced back into such incredible shape after baby, Hudson’s been pretty open and honest about all the hard work that’s gone into her post-baby weight loss over the past year.

Loading...

“The routine with our baby is getting more familiar and I’m ready to start taking a little time in the day focusing on myself. For me that means my health,” Hudson said, per Women’s Health. “Why? Because I wanna be around a long time for these three kiddos of mine.”

The star has also credited Pilates for keeping her in such fit and fabulous shape.

“Pilates makes my day better and that’s just the straight truth!” Kate explained. “Every time I finish a class I feel two inches taller, lighter, and more grounded.”