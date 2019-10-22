Kate Hudson Goes Topless In Skinny Jeans On Instagram

Kate Hudson is sharing a topless snap on Instagram as she showed off her black skinny jeans. The stunning actress – who recently celebrated the first birthday of her daughter, Rani Rose, with boyfriend Danny Fujikawa – proudly showed off her post-baby body to promote her fashion line HappyXNature, going sans top as she rocked the pair of curve hugging pants.
The stunning mom of three posed with her right hand across her chest and her left arm bent up towards her mouth as she shot a very sultry look towards the camera with her blonde hair flowing down.
Hudson showed off her very best model poses in the jaw dropping October 21 upload, which was made up of the topless shot and a second photo that showed her pairing the dark jeans with a plunging blue button down shirt that was opened to show off a little cleavage.
Both photos featured the gorgeous Fool’s Gold actress posing amidst foliage and on what appeared to be an outdoor staircase.
In the caption, the star explained that she’d styled the bottoms in two ways – an East Coast style and a West Coast style to accommodate the difference in weather. She then urged her 11 million followers to decide in the comments section which style they liked the best.
While many fans made their choice in the comments, others were more focused on Kate’s fit and toned body 12 months after she welcomed her daughter, her third child, into the world.
“Beautiful” one fan wrote, while another told the Bride Wars actress, “DAYUM.”
“Damn Girl,” a third person comments, and another said after seeing the gorgeous star stripping down, “Sexy Mama.”
View this post on Instagram
Birthday legging in motion ????HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO US! @fabletics @fableticseu ????????????Our birthday is now International #LeggingDay, and we have a gift for you. (See in stories) And a huge congrats to our entire team who works so hard to keep our company thriving and growing. And a huge thank you to all our loyal members and customers! Six years strong ???? Love you guys!!!
Others flooded the comments section of Kate’s upload with smiling face emoji with hearts for eyes and fire emoji.
The latest snap that set pulses acing came shortly after the star wowed Instagram in a pair of skintight light pink metallic leggings as she celebrated the birthday of her popular athleisure brand, Fabletics.
As for how she bounced back into such incredible shape after baby, Hudson’s been pretty open and honest about all the hard work that’s gone into her post-baby weight loss over the past year.
View this post on Instagram
So excited for my friends and their new company! Also to be 38 and loved up like this this morning felt really nice ???? #Repost @thekitundergarments ・・・ Kate Hudson Age 38 @katehudson is one of the most confident, authentic, and positive women I know. She's a mother, a businesswoman, a friend, a sister, a daughter, an aunt, and to me, she’s always been a shoulder to lean on. Kate and I were pregnant at the same time—our kids are 3 days apart. She guided me through my entire pregnancy, serving as my best sounding board, and always gave me such great advice. She was there when my son was born. In the hospital, she taught me how to breastfeed. She’s that friend that pushes you to do better and be better even when you want to give up. We workout together, we go on adventures together, and through it all, I admire her every step, because she’s someone who’s grateful for all that her body does for her. So she eats well, she exercises, and more than anything, she loves herself. And she’s teaching her own kids how to love themselves, too. She’s constantly doing, pushing herself, and looking at the world in the most beautiful way—open to love and all the endless possibilities that life, and love, have to offer. Kate’s self-love inspires me, and continues to inspire us at The KiT. xo Jamie Kate is wearing the Classic Demi Bra in Forget Me Not and the Tap Short in Cinnamon. #KitstoKickCancer @wcrfcure
“The routine with our baby is getting more familiar and I’m ready to start taking a little time in the day focusing on myself. For me that means my health,” Hudson said, per Women’s Health. “Why? Because I wanna be around a long time for these three kiddos of mine.”
The star has also credited Pilates for keeping her in such fit and fabulous shape.
“Pilates makes my day better and that’s just the straight truth!” Kate explained. “Every time I finish a class I feel two inches taller, lighter, and more grounded.”
