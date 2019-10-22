Sean Spicer Pal Sarah Sanders Reveals Her Whole Family Votes To Keep Him On ‘Dancing With The Stars’

Former White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders revealed that her entire family uses their votes for her former colleague Sean Spicer on ABC’s Dancing with the Stars as he competes for a mirrorball in Season 28 of the ABC reality dance competition.

Sanders said during an appearance on “Fox & Friends” that her entire family watches every week reported Fox News.

“Between my husband and I, my parents, my mom has a text chain that is aggressively supporting Sean. So, we are fully behind him,” Sanders admitted. “I’m actually proud of the network for keeping him in there and letting him really get out there and have a good time. And, I think he’s shown that you can push back and do it with a smile.”

Spicer, who is partnered with pro-Lindsay Arnold, performed a Viennese Waltz on the latest episode of the series and dedicated it to his wife. He received scores of 7 across the board from judges Carrie Ann Inaba, Len Goodman, and Bruno Tonioli.

Despite being the lowest in the power rankings of the celebrity contestants, Spicer made it through yet another week of the competition.

The Inquisitr previously reported that Dancing With the Stars pro-Cheryl Burke revealed that she believes Spicer will make the finals, despite his lack of dance ability. In a blog post, Burke revealed that due to a push from President Donald Trump on Twitter, Spicer will remain in the competition for the long haul.

Cheryl stated to Us Weekly, “Trump tweeted for Sean Spicer. I wouldn’t be shocked if he made the finals. Bristol Palin made the final … in a gorilla suit. She wasn’t the best dancer, but people wanted her there. So at the end of the day, you know, I wouldn’t be shocked. I said, ‘Lindsay, just wait, you’re gonna make the finals.’ She’s like, ‘No way.’ I’m like, ‘Oh, for sure you are.’ To have the President of the United States tweeting for everyone to vote for Sean Spicer?”

This puts the show in a questionable position moving forward.

Dancing With the Stars took a year hiatus to retool the longstanding series voting procedures after Season 27’s winner Bobby Bones scored a mirrorball trophy despite having no improvement in his dance skills and consistently getting low scores from the panel of judges.

The show began to put what they felt were the best safeguards possible into place to ensure that fans did not flood the voting ballots for their favorite stars, even if they could not master difficult ballroom techniques.

The producers of Dancing With the Stars then put more power in the hands of its three judges, allowing them to expect proper ballroom dances, longer routines, and adherence to the rules set in place by the show, hopeful that only those with dance progression can move forward. Inaba, Goodman, and Tonioli also have the final say in which contestants from the bottom two are eliminated from the competition.

Also introduced this year was live voting, which allows viewers of the series on the east coast and those in central time to vote as the show is being aired live. Those on the west coast have to vote three hours earlier for their favorites while the show is in progress, before seeing their performances.

Despite all these safeguards, Spicer continues to move forward on the series, leaving Sailor Brinkley Cook and Ally Brooke in the bottom two of week 6 of the competition. The judges, stunned at the two celebrities they had to choose between, noting they both had improved so much, chose to move Brooke forward, leaving a tearful Cook eliminated alongside pro-partner Val Chmerkovskiy.

Dancing With the Stars airs Mondays at 8 p.m. EST on ABC.