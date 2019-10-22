‘Sports Illustrated’ Cover Girl Camille Kostek Wows In A Reebok Sports Bra

Though Sports Illustrated bombshell Camille Kostek may be known for her absolutely sizzling bikini shots, it seems that her recent collaboration with Reebok may be giving it a run for her money. The blonde beauty absolutely sizzled in a pair of three shots uploaded onto the Instagram account from the photographer from the shoot, Rachael Lynsey Rubin.

Though Rubin is unverified on Instagram, she had been tagged by Camille in another behind-the-scenes glimpse of the shoot, verifying Rubin’s identity. The picture, which was posted to the Sports Illustrated stunner’s account two days ago, is a close up of Camille’s gorgeous face, as she lets her natural beauty shine through in a simple ponytail and white t-shirt, and can be viewed on Instagram.

Rubin, meanwhile, posted a triple picture update that featured Camille. In the first picture, Camille sits in front of a backdrop. She wears a cheetah-print skirt that cinches around the waist, emphasizing her hourglass figure. For her shirt, she donned a white Reebek classic t-shirt with the logo on the front. It is tied just below the ribcage to show off her taut midriff.

Camille then completed the look with an edgy black leather jacket. Her long blonde locks were styled in a classic blow-out, and she puts her arms at her head to muss her hairstyle every-so-slightly.

In the second picture, Camille stuns in a white Reebok sports bra. The bra also has the logo on the front, and is a classic scoop-neck style. Paired with high-cut jeans, the look showcases her washboard abs. The final touch of the ensemble was a grey duster. Camille’s hair was arranged in a deep part, adding to the sultry nature of the look.

Last but not least was an encore shot of the first look. This time, Camille is shot from the side, so showing a new angle of her famous curves. Her hair is slightly concealing by pulling up a hood on her leather jacket, adding some emo nuance to the sizzling shot.

Since the picture came from the photographer’s account, it did not receive as many likes as it would have from Camille’s account. Nonetheless, it still earned over 600 likes and just shy of 50 comments.

Loading...

“HOT,” one fan proclaimed, adding the fire emoji.

“Everything is better with Camille Kostek,” another user wrote, tagging the Sports Illustrated star.

“Yes, she’s a superstar,” a third agreed.

Camille has also been making waves thanks to a sexy shot in a black bikini, as covered by The Inquisitr.