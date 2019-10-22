Blonde Bombshell Hilde Osland Nearly Suffers Wardrobe Malfunction In Racy Red Dress With Hip-High Slit

Hilde Osland is showing some major skin in her latest Instagram update, and her fans are going crazy over the sexy photo, in which the Norwegian knockout flaunts her curves in a very revealing red dress.

In the sexy snapshot, Hilde looks like a total blonde bombshell while wearing a racy red two-piece gown. The dress left little to the imagination as Osland’s long, lean legs, curvy booty, and thighs are all on full display thanks to the hip-high slit of the skirt.

The dangerously cut dress had Hilde narrowly escaping a wardrobe malfunction as the skirt barely covered the model in the front. Meanwhile, the top boasted only one sleeve, as well as a gold metal chain element that wrapped around Osland’s neck and flaunted her abundant cleavage.

Hilde accessorized her look with some gold hoop earrings, a gold arm cuff, and a gorgeous pink rose, which she held in her hand as she struck a sultry pose for the camera.

Osland’s platinum blonde hair was parted down the middle and pulled up into a messy bun on top of her head while multiple strands hung down to frame her stunning face.

Hilde rocked a full glam look when it came to her makeup, as she donned defined eyebrows, long lashes, black eyeliner, and a bronzed glow. She added pink blush on her cheeks, a shimmering highlighter to her face, and a light pink color on her lips to complete the beautiful style.

Of course, Hilde’s over 1.5 million followers went wild for the sexy photo, which earned the model over 8,000 likes and more than 300 comments in just the first 15 minutes after it was posted online.

“Hottest woman on the planet,” one of Hilde’s Instagram followers wrote in the comment section of the photo.

“You are the most beautiful woman I have ever seen,” another adoring fan stated.

“You’re an absolute 10 no matter what you’re wearing,” a third comment read.

Loading...

“Such a goddess,” another admirer said.

Meanwhile, Answers Africa reports that Hilde is more than just a smoking hot model. She also has a real talent for singing and competed on Idol Norway, making it into the top 40 before being eliminated. She also reportedly appeared in the Disney show As The Bell Rings back in 2009.

Fans looking to see more of Hilde Osland’s gorgeous good looks and racy photos can following the model on her Instagram account, which she updates on a regular basis for her followers.