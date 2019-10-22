Cuban Fitness Model Lisa Morales Busts Out Of Corset & White Daisy Dukes To Celebrate Her Birthday

Latina bombshell Lisa Morales was vamping it up on her latest Instagram share. The fitness guru dropped jaws as she wore a piece of lingerie as outerwear amidst her birthday celebrations.

Lisa celebrated her 34th birthday on October 19. She has been posting photos and videos of the celebration and it seems as if she had fun with her loved ones on her special day. Of course, the celebrity also posted some photos to her social media pages so that her avid followers could live vicariously through her as she partied it up over the last couple of days.

In her latest snap, Lisa wore a nude-colored corset that showed off her toned arms and shoulders as well as a generous amount of cleavage. She also rocked a pair of high-waist daisy dukes that clung to her every curve.

Lisa accessorized the look with a pair of strappy gold sandals and a full face of makeup. The Cuban native wore her dark brown tresses in a side path and allowed the locks to fall down her shoulder and back.

The Instagram model posed by sitting on a kitchen countertop. She crossed her sun-kissed legs and looked fierce as she smiled for the camera. It seemed as if she was reaping the rewards from her booty workout since her legs were toned perfection.

In the background, balloons in various hues of gold and pink lay scattered on the floor and table. On the table, a bouquet of strelitzias and proteas added to the exotic ambiance, while a box of white and purple roses depicted her initial “L.”

Of course, Lisa’s fans couldn’t wait to get in on the action. On Instagram, she has over 2.3 million followers who love popping in to see what the former talk show host is up to. Of course, Lisa also keeps her social media pages up to date to keep her fans happy.

In less than a day, the photo has already racked up close to 20,000 views. Her fans inundated her with birthday wishes and also complimented her on her youthful appearance.

One well-wisher said, “Happy birthday! You truly look like you’re 20,” while another congratulated her by saying, “Happy birthday Lisa???????? seriously you have always been beautiful.”

“Happy birthday! You look great ???????????????? seriously thought you were like 23 ????”

Lisa certainly doesn’t look her age, and also has a youthful spirit to go with her looks. Catch up on her latest fitness workouts by following her on her Instagram page.