Kourtney Kardashian Celebrates Kim Kardashian’s Birthday By Sharing Throwback Photo Of Their Teenage Selves

Reality television star Kourtney Kardashian has been gracing television screens around the world for over a decade now. When the brunette bombshell’s family began their show, Keeping Up With The Kardashians, many of them likely never anticipated just how long it would be on the air — or how popular it would be.

While the public watched the younger members of the Kardashian-Jenner family grow up in front of the cameras, such as Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner, the older sisters were already in their 20s when the show debuted. That’s why it’s so exciting for fans to see throwback snaps of when Kourtney, Kim and Khloe were teenagers.

Kourtney thrilled her 82.4 million Instagram followers by sharing a snap of herself and sister Kim, in honor of Kim’s birthday. In the snap, Kourtney and Kim are sitting in a booth at what appears to be a restaurant. Menus are on the table in front of them, and there is a retro floral wallpaper behind the olive green booth.

Kim was rocking an outfit that includes a cardigan and pearls, and her dark locks were pulled back in a sleek bun. Kourtney, on the other hand, was being a bit more rebellious and struck a silly face for the camera. Kourtney rocked a white tee and gray coat in the snap, and her hair hung around her face in a messy style.

The duo are both always so polished nowadays, since they have cameras on them at all hours, but the glimpse into the past offered fans a look at what their styles were like before fame.

Kourtney’s followers absolutely loved the post, and it quickly racked up over 937,000 likes. Many of her followers took to the comments section to share their thoughts on the throwback snap.

“LEGENDS,” one fan simply said.

“Kourt is always a whole mood,” another fan said.

“Eyebrows on point,” another follower commented.

“I always forget how naturally beautiful they were,” another fan remarked.

Many of Kourtney’s followers took the opportunity to wish Kim a happy birthday as well.

A few followers also made comments remarking that Kourtney looked a bit like Scott Disick’s current girlfriend, Sofia Richie, in the picture.

The look is a much different vibe than the picture Kourtney posted just before. Though the brunette bombshell is known for her healthy eating habits, she recently shared a picture of herself in tiny white shorts and a sheer white tank, picking up a few junk food treats at a convenience store.