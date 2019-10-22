Victoria’s Secret’s Devon Windsor Sizzles In A Strapless Bikini In Hot New Photos

Devon's putting her bikini body on display in a skimpy white two-piece.

Victoria’s Secret model Devon Windsor is putting her supermodel body on display in new bikini photos posted to social media. The gorgeous 25-year-old star flashed a whole lot of skin as she posted three snaps of herself in a strapless two-piece to her Instagram page for her 1.7 million followers to enjoy on October 21.

In the snaps, Devon could be seen sporting a strapless white bikini look from her own line of swimwear, Devon Windsor Swim. The star’s fun and light look featured a bow design across the chest while the bottoms had a high-cut design to perfectly highlight her seriously long and toned model legs.

The stunning blonde beauty paired her strapless white bikini with a red and white floral coverup over her shoulders that could be seen flowing in the wind. She also sported several gold chains around her neck as she took a trip on the water on what appeared to be a luxury yacht.

Windsor paired the skimpy swimwear look with a pair of white framed sunglasses as she posed for the camera with a blue sky and palm trees visible behind her. In the caption, the world-famous model asked her impressive close to 2 million followers to vote in the comments section for their favorite pose out of the three.

Devon often serves as both model and designer for the pieces available in her swimwear collection – which officially launched earlier this year – and regularly shares sizzling bikini and swimsuit photos across social media.

One of the most recent uploads to get pulses racing had Windsor showing off her very best model poses in a cut-out swimsuit as she posed for the camera.

Shortly before that, the flawless Victoria’s Secret model left very little to the imagination in the tiniest pair of bikini bottoms in a hot video posted to Instagram by Devon Windsor Swim’s official account earlier this month.

As for how she gets and stays so fit and healthy, the star has previously credited her toned physique to Pilates, admitting that it’s her go-to workout and the exercise routine she probably does more than any others.

“I love Pilates. I do Pilates probably more than any other workout, and it’s just great because it really lengthens and strengthens the muscles without bulking too much,” Devon explained of her favorite workout routine, per PopSugar U.K.

She then added of why she has such a passion for the exercise, “And you don’t, like, die, you know? It’s not like you leave and you’re dead. You feel kind of good and stretched out. I go in New York to this place called Sal Anthony’s Movement Salon.”