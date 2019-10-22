Miss BumBum Suzy Cortez Showcases World-Famous Booty In Tight Leggings & Barely-There Halter Top

“Miss BumBum” Suzy Cortez is proving that she’s stunning even out of her bikinis and Daisy Dukes. The pageant winner snapped a brand new selfie this week, and her fans went wild over her curves.

In the photo, Suzy is seen standing in front of a mirror as she holds up her phone to click a quick photo of herself. Cortez stunned as she rocked a barely-there white halter top that showcased her toned arms and tiny waist. The top boasted a thin strap that wrapped around Suzy’s neck and put her curves on full display.

Cortez paired the skimpy shirt with some skintight black leggings. The pants were so tight that they looked painted on as the fit right up against Suzy’s world-famous booty and toned legs, showing off every curve on her body.

Suzy wore her long, dark hair parted to the side and styled in sleek, straight strands, which she had pushed over her shoulder. She donned a full face of gorgeous makeup, which consisted of defined eyebrows, long lashes, black eyeliner, and pink blush on her cheeks. She added a shimmering highlighter on her face and a dark pink color on her lips to complete the glam look, which she accessorized with a watch and a pair of colorful eyeglasses.

Of course, Suzy’s over 2 million followers were worked into a frenzy over the sexy snapshot, clicking the like button over 4,700 times and leaving 100 comments in just the first 40 minutes after the photo went live on social media.

“So beautiful,” one of Suzy’s Instagram followers wrote in the comment section of the racy photo.

“The queen,” another loyal fan stated.

“Gorgeous,” a third comment read.

“Stunning beauty,” a fourth person said.

However, those who follow Suzy on social media know that she doesn’t always get gushing comments. In fact, Cortez opened up to Sputnik in the past about receiving hate and criticism due to her love for athletes such as Gerard Pique, Luis Suarez, and Lionel Messi.

“There are always people who insult me, especially when I dedicate my publications to Messi, Pique or Suarez. They write: ‘He is married and doesn’t want anything with you, but I want to.’ In fact, it’s different, I’m just a fan, and they think that I want to be with them. If I were a man, no one would say anything, and since I’m Miss BumBum, they block me,” the model told the outlet.

