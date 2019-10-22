Snooki Stuns In Mini Dress And Leopard Print Slippers

Nicole Polizzi, better known as Snooki from Jersey Shore, often posts updates to her social media. While the mom-of-three most often shares adorable snaps of her kids, she also shares photos of herself from time to time. On Monday night, Snooki took to Instagram to share a stunning mirror selfie of herself in a mini dress and comfy slippers.

In the photo, Snooki is standing in front of a full length mirror as she snaps the photo using her phone. She is wearing her long hair down with the front clipped back. She is sporting a leopard print mini dress that she revealed is available in the Snooki Shop for anyone who wants to rock the look or maybe even dress up as the Jersey Shore for Halloween. She paired the dress with a pair of comfortable looking leopard print slippers which are also available in her shop. Along with the photo, she asked her followers if anyone would be dressing as her for Halloween this year.

Snooki gave birth to her third child at the end of May and there is no doubt the mom-of-three looks absolutely stunning in the mini dress. The reality show star racked up over 84,000 likes on the photo since she posted it late Monday night and the comments on the photo were overwhelmingly positive.

First rising to fame on the hit MTV reality show Jersey Shore, Snooki appeared on the show from 2009 until the final season aired in 2012. The show was a hit and was recently rebooted on MTV as Jersey Shore: Family Vacation. Snooki returned to the show along with most of the original cast including Jenni “JWoww” Farley, Deena Cortese, Pauly D, Mike Sorrentino, Ronnie Ortiz-Magro, and Vinny Guadagnino.

Although Snooki shares her life on Jersey Shore, the mom-of-three spends a lot of her time with her three kids. She often shares snaps of them on social media and it is clear she loves being a mom. Snooki is the mom to three kids, 7-year-old son Lorenzo, 5-year-old daughter Giovanna, and 4-month-old Angelo.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Snooki recently had her “dream come true.” Snooki’s young daughter is a cheerleader, just like Snooki was in high school. Recently, though, the mother and daughter had the opportunity to perform a pyramid stunt together. Snooki shared the video of both her and her daughter being lifted into separate pyramid stunts.

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation airs Thursday nights on MTV.