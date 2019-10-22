‘The View’s’ Abby Huntsman Sympathizes With Meghan Markle’s Struggles: Spills ‘Emotional’ Moment As New Mom

Abby Huntsman of The View revealed she sympathizes with Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle after the wife of Prince Harry revealed her struggles as a new mother in a new documentary Harry & Meghan: An African Journey, which premiered in the U.K. on Sunday and will air in the United States on Wednesday, October 23.

In the documentary, Meghan revealed her vulnerability as a new mother, particularly in navigating the public spotlight of the tabloids who appear to criticize her every move. She also thanked the interviewer for the special who asked if she was okay, since she revealed, not many people have posed that question to her.

This relatable moment resonated with Abby, who returned to work this fall for the latest season of The View as a mother of three children after giving birth to twins Ruby and William on June 5 of this year. She and husband Jeff Livingston also share an older daughter, Isabel, age 2.

Abby revealed on the Monday, October 21 episode of The View that just because a new mother looks put together or perhaps, dismisses offers of help, doesn’t mean they may not be struggling in private moments.

“The problem is everyone assumes [that] they know looking from afar, and no matter where you come from, you’re still a mom. You still have the same anxieties,” revealed Abby in a Hot Topics discussion regarding Meghan’s statements.

“I thought, good for her because it was such a raw moment. She’s right. No one ever asks a mom, ‘Are you OK? How are you doing?’ Everyone wants to know how cute the kids are and all that,” Abby explained.

ABC News reported that not long after hearing about Meghan’s admission of insecurity, Abby had a moment where she experienced feelings of being overwhelmed. She explained that she closed her bedroom door and wept, revealing that feelings which could be combined with fatigue, failure, worry, and other outside factors are what all moms go through, whether or not you are in the scrutiny of the public spotlight.

The View host then remarked that she called her mother for support, who sent her a photo of herself as a toddler having a temper tantrum with a note telling her that she would “get through this.”

This frank admission of motherhood not being glamorous was acknowledged by Abby’s co-hosts, Whoopi Goldberg, Joy Behar, Sunny Hostin, and Meghan McCain.

The Inquisitr recently reported that Abby’s fellow panelist Sunny Hostin revealed that although the women seem to frequently battle against one another as they stand firm in their beliefs on the series, the on-air conflict rarely carries over off-camera.

Loading...

While Sunny noted that there are times she wonders about the comments that are made between the five panelists on the talk show, she revealed that that the dynamic between the co-hosts is much like a family whose members might have disagreements but in the end, are still united.

Sunny explained that the on-camera disagreements between the women are fine because they are a “family” and as a family, they will go to work the next day and work together because families have arguments and disagreements and move on.

The View airs weekdays at 11 a.m. EST on ABC.