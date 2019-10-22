Angela Simmons Grabs Butt In Cheetah Swimsuit Between Tree Trunks: ‘Ready, Set, Go’

Angela Simmons is definitely looking swimsuit-ready these days. The Growing Up Hip Hop star has been rocking a fair amount of beachwear recently: just yesterday, Angela was turning heads in a string bikini from a beach swing in Mexico. The daughter to DMC’s Rev. Run has updated her Instagram with a new photo today – not a bikini snap, but definitely not steering away from swimwear.

Angela’s photo today showed her posing outdoors and in a grassy setting that was likely a backyard. The brunette was seen snapped full length and standing in high heels between two tree trunks – some bicycles in the background jazzed the backdrop up a bit. Eyes were likely on the star herself, though. Angela was seen resting one hand on one of the trees as she modeled some sizzling swimwear, plus a little fun outerwear. The star had opted for a cheetah-print swimsuit appearing to do wonders for her shapely and toned legs, with Angela appearing to have chosen to hike one leg up, plus place a cheeky hand on her rear.

Angela’s bathing suit was paired with an unusual accessory: the star was wearing a pink faux-fur jacket worn open over the swimwear, with the girly shades here perfectly contrasting the animal prints. Angela also appeared fully dolled-up, with a full face of makeup, plus her long and wavy brown hair worn down and cascading around her shoulders.

A caption from Angela had used a popular and well-known phrase generally employed at the start of a race. The caption also mentioned the haircare brand that Angela has a partner status with.

Angela’s Instagram followers seem to worship her style and her glam. Unsurprising, since both are on-point. The star regularly updates her account with fashion shows, although these tend to double up as a reminder that Angela is pretty nifty with the makeup brushes. The star has been profiled about her fashion and beauty philosophies, with a Glamour feature seeing the star admit that her cosmetics are self-applied.

“I’m a simple person. When I do my own makeup—if I do my own makeup—just give me mascara, bronzer, blush, and a red lip. I don’t even put on foundation, I don’t have time,” Angela told the magazine.

Angela was also asked about her favorite designers.

“Hmm, I’m trying to think of what’s in my closet. I mean, I mix it up. Saint Laurent, Chanel has really cute boots and heels. I just became a really big fan of Valentino because they’re super comfortable and they’re super-cute,” the star added.

Fans wishing to see more of Angela should follow her Instagram.