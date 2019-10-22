Miley Cyrus Puts Her Killer Legs On Display In Tight Black Pants While Shopping

Miley Cyrus has become a fashion icon to her fans, and this week she posted a photo of herself looking as trendy as ever as she snapped a selfie in a thrift store.

In the picture, Miley is seen rocking a pair of skintight black jeans that show off her killer legs. Cyrus’ long, lean stems are on full display as she paired her edgy look with some knee-high black boots, a black t-shirt, and a leather coat complete with fringe on it. She accessorized with a large black hat worn over her long, blonde hair, multiple rings on her fingers, and chains around her neck.

Miley’s golden locks fell down her back and over her shoulders as she posed with her fingers up in the air for the mirror selfie. She added a full face of makeup for the photo, which included a bronzed glow, shimmering highlighter on her face, pink blush on her cheeks, and a light pink color on her lips.

In the background of the photo many racks of clothing items can be seen hanging as Cyrus reveals in the caption of the photo that she loves previously owned clothes, calling the the “most sustainable” source of fashion.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Miley has been the queen of the sexy selfie as of late. Earlier this week, Cyrus posed in nothing but a black t-shirt and a pair of white underwear in her bathroom while snapping yet another mirror selfie for her fans.

Over the past few weeks Miley has been very active on social media and has been flaunting her romance with her new boyfriend, Cody Simpson. The two singers can’t seem to stay away from each other as they’ve been spending tons of time together and posting photos and videos for their fans to enjoy.

While Cyrus and Simpson’s relationship seemed to come out of nowhere, especially since Miley has only recently split with both her longtime love, husband Liam Hemsworth, and her girlfriend Kaitlynn Carter, but the pair have actually been friends for a long time.

“It is early, but their friendship is long-standing and deeper than people realize. Though they originally met during their own wilder phases, they’re both sober now and are focused on health, work and spending time together. Seems pretty ideal to me,” Cody’s manager Matt Zeidman told People Magazine of the couple’s blossoming romance.

Meanwhile, fans can see more of Miley Cyrus’ selfie game by following the singer on her Instagram account.