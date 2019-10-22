‘RHONY’ Star Bethenny Frankel And Boyfriend Paul Bernon Return To The Location Of Their First Date

Where did their relationship begin?

Bethenny Frankel and Paul Bernon celebrated their one-year anniversary last month and days ago, they returned to the location of their very first date.

On October 21, Bravo TV’s The Feast revealed that The Real Housewives of New York City star and her film producer boyfriend returned to the same table at the same restaurant where they enjoyed their first date.

While Frankel said on her Instagram Stories that she and Bernon intended to just “grab a drink,” they ultimately embarked on a full-on feast at Catch Steak Restaurant.

According to the report, Frankel and Bernon started off their night out with “date juice,” which featured heart-shaped lemon peels. Then, after enjoying jumbo shrimp and a Caesar salad, the couple grubbed on a Japanese Waygu steak. As the meal continued, Frankel and Bernon were treated to a number of other items, including a pasta dish, butternut squash fries, potatoes, and broccoli.

Although Frankel and Bernon shared quite a large meal, that didn’t stop them from indulging in a yummy dessert, the Snickers Baked Alaska. As The Feast explained, the item includes toasted meringue, caramel-peanut filling, chocolate cake, and flaming whiskey.

Frankel and Bernon began dating one another last fall after the tragic passing of Frankel’s late fiance, Dennis Shields.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Frankel opened up about her decision to walk away from the Bravo TV reality show during an interview with AOL Finance earlier this month. At the time, Frankel told the outlet that her gut told her it was time to walk away.

Also during the interview, who took place as she attended Yahoo Finance’s All Markets Summit, Frankel said that while appearing on The Real Housewives of New York City garnered her tons of exposure for her Skinnygirl brand and other projects, certain people were hesitant to work with her because of her time on the drama-fueled show. As she explained, she had to push her way onto Shark Tank after appearing on the show and seemed to get more opportunities during the three-year hiatus she took from the show after Season 3.

While there have been rumors claiming Frankel could ultimately return to the show for a future season, Frankel told AOL Finance that she wasn’t going to go back because she already knew the audience of the show and wanted to instead connect with a new audience as she focuses on the next chapter of her life.

The Real Housewives of New York City Season 12 is currently in production and expected to premiere on Bravo TV sometime next year.