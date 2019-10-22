Mel B, 44, Wows In A String Bikini In New Vacation Photos

Mel's sister also shared a completely filter-free bikini snap of the twosome.

Mel B is showing off her bikini body in new snaps posted to Instagram. The stunning Spice Girls star and former America’s Got Talent judge treated her millions of followers to a look at herself rocking a skimpy string bikini as she enjoyed a sunny trip to the beach this week, posting a shot of herself from behind as she made her way into the ocean.

The two-photo upload on October 21 showed Mel’s little dog Cookie walking along the sand as they both soaked up the sun on the Island of Nevis in the Caribbean.

The second shot in the upload had Mel walking towards the ocean as she flaunted her fit and toned body in her white string bikini which featured string ties across her back and both hips while the stunning mom of three had her hair tied up in a double bun. She held little Cookie in her right hand as she looked out towards the sea.

Fans clearly appreciated seeing the British singer proudly revealing all her hard work in the gym and showing off her body confidence, as many of her 1.5 million followers left praise for the 44-year-old in the comments section.

“Absolute perfection,” one fan commented. Another told Scary Spice, “Wow looking hot hot hot!” after seeing her bikini display at the beach.

“Hot hot hot pic” a third person commented with smiley face emoji with hearts for eyes, as others flooded the comments section with fire emoji.

Mel was also spotted in her bikini a few days earlier in a stunning photo posted to Instagram with her sister Danielle Brown.

That photo, which was uploaded to social media on October 18, showed the two sisters embracing on a boat as they soaked up the sunshine in St Nevis.

Mel was rocking a blue two-piece as she gave her sister a big hug, while Danielle stunned in a mismatched bikini made up of an orange top and a pair of tiny white string bottoms.

In the caption, the 38-year-old actress revealed that the photo was all natural and filter-free as they visited their father’s home town. She then urged her followers in her inspiring caption to be happy with themselves and feel more body confident.

The latest bikini snaps come shortly after Mel wowed fans back in August as she shared an unfiltered video with her followers that showed her dancing in another skimpy two-piece.

As for how she got the insane body she’s been proudly showing off in her bikini, Mel previously admitted that she had to work “soooo hard for this body” after dropping an impressive 30 pounds.

“I put myself on a mission to change and be the best version of myself inside and out I’m not perfect but all I can do is try that’s all we can do, but the hard work is paying off finally I feel amazing,” she said of her impressive weight loss and new body, per Shape.

“Nothing’s more powerful than a woman on a mission to make herself better,” the Spice Girls star added.