Demi Rose Goes Skintight In A Tan Turtleneck That Shows Off Her Flawless Figure

Demi Rose Mawby traded in her bikini for a more modest ensemble this week. The social media sensation took to her Instagram story to share a brand new video of herself covered up in a tan turtleneck, but the curvaceous model was still as hot as ever even though she didn’t show her usual amount of skin.

In the video, Demi is seen showcasing her flawless figure in a extremely tight, tan turtleneck, which appears to be a Bodycon dress. The model, who posts over 10 million followers on Instagram, likely got pulses racing as she moved around in the tight ensemble, which boasted long sleeves. The outfit showcased Mawby’s toned arms, ample bust, and tiny waist as she posed seductively for the camera.

Demi had her long, brown hair parted to the side and styled in sleek, straight strands that fell down her back and rolled over her shoulders. She also sported a full face of gorgeous makeup, which included defined eyebrows, long lashes, and a bronzed glow. She added pink blush on her cheeks, matching pink eye shadow, and a light pink color on her plump lips to complete her glammed up style.

Demi also used an Instagram filter to jazz up the video a bit, as clouds are seen under her eyes and across her nose while she stares into the lens.

Fans who have been following Demi for awhile now know that she’s had a rough year. Both of her parents died in the span of just eight months, which may have led her on her recent self discovery journey.

“I look at myself and I see growth. I see strength. I am so proud of the person I am becoming,” The Inquisitr reveals that the model recently wrote in an Instagram story update.

“Giving thanks and appreciation to all that is good in my life. For the amazing people that I know, the opportunities I get given, my health and my spirit. The power is in the prayer. I’m always feeling so blessed and I wish nothing but blessings to you all,” Demi wrote in the caption of one of her other Instagram photos.

“Life is what you make it. You have so much to be thankful for and you are worthy of so much happiness. Stop focusing on the negatives and appreciate the positives!” she wrote in a separate Instagram post.

