‘RHOP’ Star Robyn Dixon Reacts After Ramona Singer Shades Co-Star Gizelle Bryant

Ramona Singer was caught asking Real Housewives of Potomac cast member Gizelle Bryant to remove herself from a group photo at an event earlier this summer and now, Bryant’s co-star, Robyn Dixon, is weighing in on the awkward moment.

During an interview with Hollywood Life on October 21, Dixon addressed the Real Housewives of New York City cast member’s diss, which took place at the Lacroix Hot in The Hamptons Luxury Luncheon event on July 27 and was caught on camera by a fan, and revealed if her co-star has forgiven Singer for her seemingly mean-spirited behavior.

“Forgiven? I mean, it’s kind of crazy because it’s like it wasn’t surprising at all, which is very sad to say,” Dixon told the outlet.

According to Dixon, Singer shouldn’t treat people as if they aren’t as important as she is, even if she’s one of the longest running cast members of The Real Housewives franchise. As Dixon explained, she, Bryant, and Singer are all a part of the hit franchise and should have a friendship because of that.

Dixon also said that Singer should show respect and kindness to everyone she comes in contact with, regardless of their status on the franchise. However, as she also noted, Singer doesn’t have the best reputation. So, when she heard about her encounter with Bryant, she wasn’t the least bit surprised.

“Just from what I hear — she’s not the nicest person, maybe for people that she doesn’t really know that well,” Dixon shared.

“I think it just speaks to maybe Ramona’s personality, which might be just a little bit harsher and colder than what people are used to,” Dixon continued.

Although Dixon hasn’t had much interaction with Singer, she did say that the two were both present at Andy Cohen’s baby shower, and at a number of other events, but added that their encounters were always “brief.”

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Dixon and Singer were two of the nearly 50 housewives that were in attendance in January when Cohen celebrated his baby shower with an over-the-top bash in Los Angeles. Also present during the event were Lisa Rinna, Kyle Richards, Vicki Gunvalson, and Nene Leakes.

The Real Housewives of Potomac cast is currently in production on the series’ upcoming fifth season, which is expected to begin airing on Bravo TV sometime next year.

The Real Housewives of New York City is also in production on its upcoming season, Season 12, which will air in 2020.