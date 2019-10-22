Billie Eilish Already Deep Into The Creative Process Of Second Album

Billie Eilish may have released her long-awaited debut album this year in March but she’s already deep into the creative process of her second one, per Music News.

Eilish collaborated with her older brother, Finneas O’Connell, on her debut album, When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?, and plans to do the same with her upcoming release.

When speaking to Zane Lowe on this Apple Music Beats 1 radio show, Finneas mentioned that they have been coming up with loads of ideas while touring around the world.

“I think it’ll mirror When We All Fall Asleep… in that sense that the EP had ‘Ocean Eyes’ and ‘Bellyache’ and then the album was just only album songs and no re-releases so we’re excited about that one,” he revealed.

“But I think the main point of this was that this is an album that we really love to play live and it’s continued to grow and that’s been a great blessing and we’re just excited to play a year on this album that really services this record.”

Finneas spilled that he used to feel a little scared when creating on the road but ended up finding real success when making music that way.

Upon its release, Billie’s debut album topped the charts globally in countries such as the U.K, Australia, and Canada, to name a few. The record broke a record, making Eilish the only artist born in this millennium to have a No. 1 album in the U.S., which The Inquisitr reported.

The project was released via Interscope Records and contains 14 tracks.

To promote the album, she will embark on a world tour next year that is scheduled to begin in Miami, Florida, in March for its North American leg. The show will continue across South America and Europe later on in the year.

Loading...

On Spotify, she currently has more than 43 million monthly listeners who play her music around the world. Her most popular song at the moment on the app is “Bad Guy.”

According to Billboard, Eilish’s “Bad Guy” peaked at No. 1 on the U.S. Billboard Hot 100 singles chart. Other tracks from her debut album, “Bury a Friend,” “When the Party’s Over,” “Wish You Were Gay,” and “Xanny” also charted inside the top 40.

Her social media presence is as strong as it is on the charts. On Twitter, she currently has more than 2.8 million followers while on Instagram she has a whopping 40.9 million followers.

To stay up to date with Billie, follow her Instagram account.