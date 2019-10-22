‘Teen Mom 2’ Star Kailyn Lowry Opens Up About Her Kids, Reveals Which Father Is The Easiest To Parent With

Kailyn Lowry shares her life on Teen Mom 2, but the mom-of-three is also very active on social media where she often interacts with her fans. On Monday night, she took to her Instagram stories to answer some questions from her followers and, during the session, she opened up about her kids and even revealed which of their father’s is the easiest to parent with.

The reality show star is the mother of three young boys. As most fans know, each of her sons has a different father. One follower asked Kailyn how she managed to get the same schedule for all three of her sons. Kailyn opened up about how she was able to make that happen.

“Court & attorneys unfortunately,” Kail wrote.

Another follower asked Kailyn to name one thing that she loves about each of her boys. Kailyn posted a photo of her sons Isaac, Lincoln, and Lux together and with it included her answer.

“Isaac’s wit and sarcasm, Linc’s wild personality, Lux is fearless,” she wrote.

After naming something about each of her son’s another follower asked which of her boys is most like her, but Kailyn revealed that “none of them” are like their mom!

Kailyn was first introduced to audiences on her Season 2 episode of 16 and Pregnant. On the show, she found out she was pregnant with her oldest son, Isaac. The relationship between Kail and Isaac’s dad, Jo Rivera, did not work out and over the years, the two have co-parented relatively well together. In fact, Kailyn even gets along well with Jo’s wife, Vee Rivera, and as previously reported by The Inquisitr, she recently showed her support for Vee on social media after Vee announced she was launching her own line of beauty products.

One follower wrote, “Jo, Javi, and Chris,” and asked Kail who the easiest to parent with has been.

“100% #3,” Kailyn revealed.

With Chris Lopez, Kailyn Lowry shares her youngest son, Lux. The two have had an on and off relationship, but it sounds like they are getting along when it comes to co-parenting their son.

Kailyn gave birth to Lux in 2017 and although she had named her other kids immediately, it took a bit longer for her and Chris to decide on a name for their son. One follower asked Kailyn about baby names and asked what other names she had considered for Lux.

“Christian, Adonis, Milo, Sincere, and Roman,” Kail revealed. Eventually, though, she and Chris agreed on the name Lux Russell for their son.

Kailyn often updates social media and shares photos of her family, but fans can also catch up with her and her boys on new episodes of Teen Mom 2 which air Tuesday nights on MTV.