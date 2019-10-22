Cody Simpson Wins ‘The Masked Singer Australia’, Reveals Why Lindsay Lohan Has Beef With Him Over A Bed

The Aussie singer gets unmasked and reveals why one of the show's judges called him out on camera.

Cody Simpson is the winner of The Masked Singer. The 22-year-old pop star was unmasked as the Robot on the Australian version of the TV talent show. And after his unmasking, Simpson also revealed why Masked Singer star Lindsay Lohan has beef with him over a bed.

Simpson, who has been making headlines for his romantic relationship with Miley Cyrus, was long suspected to be the Robot on the Aussie singing competition, most notably by Lohan, who is a judge on the show.

Before Simpson was unmasked, Lohan named him as Robot, then teased an ongoing issue she has with him.

“If it is you, we have a lot to talk about, and this is not the arena for it. I want my furniture back! Because I bought your furniture for your house in Venice!”

It took a while for a confused Simpson to recall what Lohan was talking about. Turns out, when he was dating Lindsay’s sister, Ali Lohan, last year, the Lindsay Lohan’s Beach Club star helped furnish a beach house for the two of them in Venice Beach. After Cody and Ali broke up, the future Masked Singer winner kept the furniture, according to The Daily Mail.

Months after the Masked Singer confrontation was taped, Simpson told a radio station he had been happily sleeping on a mattress on the floor when Lindsay and Ali upgraded his bed.

“I just didn’t really care, you know. They came into the house and kept like, ordering me stuff and it would show up to the house. [Lindsay] bought me a bed frame,” Simpson explained.

On Instagram, Lindsay posted a photo of an unmasked Simpson with a message to her sister to “leave the riffraff behind.”

While The Masked Singer Australia taped several months ago, Simpson almost seemed to be channeling his future with Miley Cyrus during the competition. On the show, the Robot performed a medley of Miley’s mainstays, The Daily Mail Australia noted.

Simpson sang Miley’s 2018 hit “Nothing Breaks Like A Heart” mashed up with the Dolly Parton classic, “Jolene,” which Miley covered in 2016. Parton is Miley’s godmother.

Lindsay Lohan revealed that she thought she recognized the Robot as being Cody because he dated her sister last year.

“I feel like I know you and that’s what scares me the most,” Lohan told the masked Robot earlier in the competition.

In addition to Ali Lohan and Miley Cyrus, Cody Simpson has dated Kylie Jenner and Gigi Hadid.