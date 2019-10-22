Carrie Underwood Shows Off Her Curves In Tiny Black Top While Announcing Stagecoach Performance

Carrie Underwood took to Instagram this week to officially announce that she will be headlining Stagecoach next year, and her fans went wild over the big news, as well as the singer’s bombshell good looks in the video announcement.

In the video, which was posted to Carrie’s social media on Monday night, the singer stunned in a tight black top that hugged all of her enviable curves. The “Cry Pretty” singer flaunted her toned arms, tiny waist, and ample cleavage in the skimpy shirt, and looked gorgeous while doing so. She also accessorized her look with some long, dangling earrings that intertwined with her golden locks.

Carrie had her long, blonde hair parted to the side and styled in loose waves that cascaded over her shoulders and down her back. She also rocked a full face of makeup for the clip, which included defined eyebrows, long lashes, and black eyeliner. She added a bronzed glow, pink blush on her cheeks, and a dark pink lip color to complete the glam look.

In the video, Carrie tells her fans that she will be the headliner at Stagecoach, which is a country music festival in California that lasts for an entire weekend. Underwood will perform on the Saturday of the festival, which is being held in April of 2020.

Currently, Carrie is headlining her own tour, where she’s been selling out arenas and thrilling fans. She’s also been busy with her clothing line, CALIA by Carrie, and prepping to host the CMA Awards. Not to mention she gave birth to her second child, a little boy named Jacob, earlier this year, proving that she really can do it all.

In addition to all of her career and family responsibilities, Carrie is also fit and toned, and keeps her body in top shape by hitting the gym hard. However, Underwood has admitted that she doesn’t have as much time to dedicate to her fitness as she used to.

“I used to work out six days a week, but now that’s a little rare, sometimes it’s one or two times a week and that just kind of has to be okay. And it is okay because whatever I’m doing that’s keeping me out of the gym is important,” she previously revealed to People Magazine.

Meanwhile, fans can keep up with Carrie Underwood and all of her amazing feats by joining the over 9 million others who follow the country music superstar on her Instagram account.