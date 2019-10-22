Kaley Cuoco Sizzles In Sleek Black Lace Look At Awards Show With Stylist Brad Goreski

Actress Kaley Cuoco, who many fans know from her years as Penny on The Big Bang Theory, is constantly delighting her 5.7 million Instagram followers with peeks into her life. The beauty loves to share casual behind-the-scenes shots from her life, as well as pictures with her adorable pets or her husband.

However, Cuoco also shares snaps of herself when she’s all dolled up for various events, and that’s exactly what she did with her latest Instagram update. Cuoco attended the 2019 InStyle Awards with her stylist, Brad Goreski, and opted to share a quick picture she took with Goreski.

Cuoco’s full outfit wasn’t on display in the snap, but fans could get a peek at her ensemble, as well as her full beauty look. Though Cuoco often wears her blonde locks down in tousled waves, for this particular event, she decided to rock a sleek, chic, slicked back look that put all the attention on her stunning face. She kept her look simple, opting for neutral shades and a minimal application that highlighted her natural beauty.

For her ensemble, she rocked a dress with black lace details and a high collar for a fashion-forward vibe. She posed beside Goreski, leaning one arm against him, in which she held a geometric gold clutch to finish her look. Goreski’s outfit wasn’t visible in the shot, but he rocked some glasses and posed for the camera.

The duo appeared to be having a fun time together, and Cuoco’s fans loved the update. The post received over 66,800 likes within just eight hours, including a like from reality television star Lisa Rinna. Her followers filled the comments section with compliments.

“You look stunningly beautiful all the time!!!” one follower said.

“Ur a true living and breathing Angel,” another fan commented.

“Love the black lace! Have fun!” another fan added.

One follower said “you rock, can’t wait to see HQ and what ever else you are working on.”

Though Cuoco often posts pictures of the final result of all her time spent with her glam squad, she’s also not afraid to show her followers a peek behind the process.

Just a few days ago, the beauty shared a video in which she was preparing for an event with her team. Though she eventually ended up looking flawless, the video captured a moment in which the blonde bombshell was wearing only underwear as her hairstylist pulled her dress over her hair. Cuoco poked fun at her dramatic delivery in the video, and her fans should tune in to her Instagram stories on a regular basis so they don’t miss any of her hijinx.